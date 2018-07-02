Global News at 11 Okanagan
July 2 2018 3:20pm
01:57

The 2018 Penticton Ribfest is a meat lover’s dream

The fourth annual Penticton Ribfest will draw about 40,000 BBQ fans. They will have a choice of five ribbers who are competing for three awards: Top Choice, Best Sauce and People’s Choice.

