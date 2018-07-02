Global News at 11 Okanagan July 2 2018 3:20pm 01:57 The 2018 Penticton Ribfest is a meat lover’s dream The fourth annual Penticton Ribfest will draw about 40,000 BBQ fans. They will have a choice of five ribbers who are competing for three awards: Top Choice, Best Sauce and People’s Choice. If you’re coming to Penticton Ribfest, wear your stretchy pants <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4308372/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4308372/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?