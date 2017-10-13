UBC-Okanagan study suggests where recreational marijuana should be sold once it is legalized in 2018
With just months to go before recreational marijuana is legalized in this country, the debate on who should sell it and where is heating up. While that decision will be made by individual provinces, a UBC-Okanagan study suggests while not legal yet, the current method of pot distribution is the way to go. It says store-front dispensaries that sell medical marijuana should also be the ones to sell recreational cannabis. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.