UBCO research suggests selling marijuana in store-front dispensaries works well

Store-front dispensaries are a “tried and true” method of distributing marijuana and should be allowed to continue selling cannabis when recreational use is legalized next year.

So say UBC-Okanagan associate professor Zach Walsh and PhD candidate Rielle Capier. The pair recently published a study on medicinal cannabis dispensaries.

“We want to think this paper may, in some way, guide policy to create a system that works,” said Capier in a media release.

About 450 therapeutic marijuana users were asked to compare different methods of purchasing pot on factors such as quality, availability and efficiency.

Most preferred buying from an independent store-front rather than dealers or growing the plants themselves.

“Dispensaries are not new and they provide a proven, valuable service,” said Capler. “While some are thought of as a nuisance, in reality many of these dispensaries are small, independent, long-standing businesses who serve a dedicated clientele.”

The research found the biggest complaint from survey participants is it often costs more to buy from a dispensary than a street dealer.

Last month, the Ontario government announced its plan to sell marijuana from dedicated stores run by the province’s liquor control board.

READ MORE: Ontario to sell marijuana in 150 government-run stores; must be used in ‘private residences’