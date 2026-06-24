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I love a good sale, but I hate buying things I don’t need. So when Amazon Prime Day rolls around (it’s on until June 26), I try to stay focused and pick up the things I order on repeat. I don’t have a cat anymore, but when I did, it was the perfect time to pick up the marked-down supplies I needed for her like food, treats and litter that I was ordering on repeat. Whether you’ve got cats or dogs, Prime Day has a lot of deals in store for you. Here are some of the best ones to check out!

Not a Prime member yet? You can still sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free trial to unlock member-only pricing, fast delivery, and full access to Prime Day deals while the event is active.

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For cats

The litter that quietly keeps an eye on your cat

Tidy Cats Tidy Care Alert Cat Litter Cats are infuriatingly good at hiding when something’s wrong, and urinary trouble is one of the most common (and most expensive-when-ignored) issues out there. Tidy Cats Tidy Care Alert is a non-clumping crystal litter with colour-changing crystals that read your cat’s urine pH. You learn their normal colour which will be somewhere in the yellow-to-olive-green range, and then you just… notice. Deep orange indicates acidity; blue or dark green suggests alkalinity, which can hint at a UTI or stone risk. If a colour sticks around for more than a couple of days, that’s your cue to call the vet. It’s not a diagnostic test and it won’t fix anything on its own, but as an early heads-up that costs about the same as your usual litter, it’s a clever little upgrade. $19.82 on Amazon (was $26.09)

The everyday food worth stocking up on

Purina Pro Plan AdvantEDGE Dry Cat Food Pet food is the thing you always run out of at 9 p.m. on a Sunday, so a sale is the time to buy ahead. Purina Pro Plan AdvantEDGE Dry Cat Food is a terrific everyday-foundation food. It’s complete, balanced, and a great choice for your cat and features prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics. Its salmon-and-rice formula is a crowd-pleaser, too. $30.59 on Amazon (was $35.81)

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Purina Pro Plan Wet Cat Food You can pair it with a spoonful of Purina Pro Plan Wet Cat Food mixed in, because cats are notoriously poor at drinking water, and the wet food sneaks moisture into the meal. This comes complete with 25 essential vitamins and minerals, and in three flavours including chicken & liver, salmon & oceanfish and ocean whitefish & tuna. Crunch plus hydration in one bowl and dinner is done! Buy on Amazon

Wet treats that get your cat excited without shaking the bag

Friskies Lil' Lickables Cat Treats Treats are how we bond with our cats and it’s nice to know that the treats you dole out come with some added benefits, too. Friskies Lil’ Lickables are creamy puree tubes you tear and hand-feed, and because they’re mostly moisture, they’re a sneaky way to get a little more water into a fussy cat. And when I want the full “you’re a very special girl or boy” moment, Buy on Amazon

Fancy Feast Gems Wet Cat Food Fancy Feast Gems deliver: a peel-and-plate mousse pyramid with a cascade of gravy on top. I think cats feel about this the way we’d feel about being plated up a chocolate lava cake or delicious mousse. Buy on Amazon

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Want even more Prime Day deals? Check out The Curator’s new Amazon Storefront for all the best deals now!

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Calm in a once-a-day packet

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements If your cat is a pacer, a hider, or generally thrown off by anything new (like mine was) such as a move, a visitor, a cardboard box that dared to change position (how could you!) this is a great product to incorporate into their everyday diet. Purina Pro Plan Calming Care is a probiotic (strain BL999) you sprinkle over food once a day, shown to help cats maintain calm behaviour and help blunt cortisol, the stress hormone. It comes in a single-serve package that you simply tear open and add to food. It takes around six weeks to really settle in, and it’s meant to be used with your vet’s guidance. $25.49 on Amazon (was $42.49)

For dogs

The grown-up dog’s daily meal

Purina Pro Plan Dry Dog Food Same logic as the cats: buy the staple when it’s on sale. Purina Pro Plan Dry Dog Food is a solid, complete everyday formula for adult dogs, that also has prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics to support digestive health packed into a salmon-packed kibble that makes your doggo happy. $29.74 on Amazon (was $34.99)

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Purina ONE True Instinct Wet Dog Food Purina ONE True Instinct Wet Dog Food is made with real meat as the first ingredient with added vitamins, minerals and nutrients and has no poultry by-products or artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. $21.27 on Amazon (was $26.99)

For the brand-new, very small puppy

Purina Pro Plan Small Breed Dry Puppy Food Puppies need different fuel for all that growing (and looking cute!). Purina Pro Plan Small Breed Dry Puppy Food is built for little pups one year and under made with real chicken, DHA (from fish oil) to support brain and vision development, and the right balance of calcium and phosphorus for growing bones and teeth. It also offers up live probiotics for digestive and immune health. This is definitley worth the stock up if a puppy is in your future or currently at home. $20.39 on Amazon (was $33.99)

The gut-health packet vets recommend most

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Every dog owner knows the unpredictability of a dog’s digestion and no one wants to deal with cleaning up that mess. Purina Pro Plan FortiFlora Dog Probiotics is a powdered probiotic (strain SF68) you sprinkle on food to support digestive health and stool quality and help with the occasional bout of gas or upset. It’s the probiotic brand vets recommend most; it’s suitable for puppies and adults, and dogs find it tasty enough that getting it into them is a non-issue. As with any supplement, consult the vet first, especially if tummy troubles are a regular thing. $33.57 on Amazon (was $42.49)

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