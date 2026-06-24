Amazon Prime Day 2026: These 20 must-have viral products are finally on sale

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Amazon Prime Day 2026 is almost here and if past years are any indication, it will be one of the best opportunities to save on the internet’s most-wanted products. Running from June 23-26, this year’s event is expected to bring deep discounts on everything from viral gadgets and cult-favorite beauty buys to electronics, kids’ toys and kitchen essentials. Whether you’re shopping for practical upgrades or trending finds, Prime Day is often when these coveted products hit some of their lowest prices of the year.

To benefit from these deals, you need a Prime Membership. And if you don’t have one yet, no sweat – it’s easy! If you’re not already a member, you can sign up or start a free trial ahead of the event to access exclusive discounts and fast shipping perks.

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Best deals in Electronics

FUJIFILM INSTAX Wide Evo Hybrid Instant Camera From beach days and backyard barbecues to family road trips and summer bucket-list adventures, this hybrid instant camera makes it easy to capture memories and print them on the spot. The wide-angle lens fits more of the action into every shot, while creative film effects, smartphone connectivity and high-resolution prints help turn your everyday moments into keepsakes you’ll want to hold onto long after summer ends.

JBL Tune 720BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones These wireless headphones are a viral favourite for a reason; they deliver JBL’s signature Pure Bass sound backed by Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless, high-quality high-value streaming wherever you go. With up to 76 hours of battery life, customizable EQ settings and hands-free calling features, they’re built for nonstop listening, convenience and everyday performance. $59.98 on Amazon (was $109.98)

Skylight Calendar Max A viral must-have for busy households, the brand’s latest drop is the 27” smart touchscreen calendar. It keeps even the most packed schedules effortlessly organized – with real-time syncing across Google, Apple and more, along with app-based updates from anywhere, the Skylight acts as a central command centre for plans, chores and routines making it perfect for managing overlapping summer activities and commitments. $690 on Amazon (was $859)

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Govee Floor Lamp Basic Viral in home setup and decor circles, the Govee Floor Lamp adds perfect accent lighting to your space. You can set multiple colours at once, creating dynamic effects that shift and flow in real time. With voice control compatibility, app-based customization, music sync features and millions of colour options, it’s an easy way to transform your room’s atmosphere for gaming, hosting or unwinding. $69.99 on Amazon (was $84.99)

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Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones – $58.00

Logitech M720 Triathlon Multi-Device Wireless Mouse – $39.96

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G – $219.98

Best deals in Personal Care and Beauty

grace & stella Under Eye Mask A viral beauty staple in the self-care space, these gold under-eye patches have gained popularity for their quick, visible refresh. They are formulated with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, helping reduce puffiness and dryness while soothing tired-looking skin. Their easy, at-home use (plus celeb love) have made them a go-to for instant under-eye care. It’s a simple way to inject a little self-care into your busy mornings. $19.95 on Amazon (was $27.95)

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Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System The immensely popular Shark FlexStyle is a multi-styling system that transforms from a powerful dryer into a versatile styler designed for curling, volumizing, smoothing and drying – all in one. Engineered for fast performance with regulated heat control, it delivers quick results without exposing your strands to heat damage, making it adaptable across a wide range of hair types and textures. $224.19 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Dyson Supersonic Professional Hair Dryer in Bright Copper The Dyson Supersonic Professional Hair Dryer is another consistent viral standout in the beauty tools category. It streamlines at-home styling by using controlled airflow instead of extreme heat. Powered by the Coanda effect, it attracts and wraps hair for curling, smoothing and drying with minimal effort, while intelligent heat regulation helps maintain shine and reduce damage across different hair types. $499.99 on Amazon (was $649.99)

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Electric Toothbrush A top-selling oral care pick, this smart electric toothbrush takes the guesswork out of brushing your teeth with personalized settings, pressure-sensing technology and app-connected guidance. Sonicare’s high-frequency bristle movements help target plaque along the gumline and between teeth, while customizable modes let you tailor your routine to your oral health goals for a more thorough clean every day. $124.95 on Amazon (was $249.99)

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Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil A social media favourite, this concentrated hair oil will give you multiple benefits with just a few drops. It helps boost shine, smooth flyaways, reduce the appearance of frizz and protect strands from heat styling, all without weighing your hair down. The lightweight formula also supports stronger-looking hair by helping minimize breakage, making it a go-to finishing step for polished styles. $32.9 on Amazon (was $47)

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm Beloved by beauty enthusiasts for its ability to deliver lasting hydration, this LANEIGE lip treatment has earned cult status for good reason. Enriched with berry extracts, shea butter and murumuru seed butter, it helps keep lips feeling soft, smooth and conditioned. It offers the same moisture-rich care in a convenient, everyday format, making it an easy staple for nourished, glossy-looking lips. $17.85 on Amazon (was $25.5)

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Touchland Hand Sanitizer Spray – $33.60

Dr. Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream – $27.90

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BIODANCE Hydro Cera-nol Real Deep Mask – $18.20

Best deals in small appliances

KitchenAid Pure Power Blender with 2 Personal Blending Jars Versatility is what makes this blender a standout. Equipped with a large-capacity pitcher and personal blending jars, it can handle everything from family-sized batches of soup and smoothies to grab-and-go drinks. Variable speed control and an asymmetric blade design give you greater control over texture, making it easy to create anything from chunky salsa and dips to silky purées – all with precision. $139.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, Cast Iron Black Built for serious home bakers and ambitious kitchen projects, this bowl-lift stand mixer combines extra capacity with enhanced mixing power. Its 7-quart bowl can tackle everything from large batches of cookies to bread dough, while 11 speeds – including a dedicated folding setting – offer greater control for a wide range of recipes. The included double flex edge beater also helps improve ingredient incorporation by mixing and scraping simultaneously, so you don’t have to. $449.98 on Amazon (was $769.99)

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Dyson V9 Submarine Extra Cordless Wet and Dry Vacuum A strong all-in-one cleaning solution, this cordless vacuum is designed to balance lightweight handling with powerful, fade-free suction for everyday use. Its Motorbar cleaner head lifts dirt from all floor types while helping prevent hair tangles. And it doesn’t stop there. The removable wet roller adds hard-floor washing capability. With a handheld conversion mode and real-time LCD updates, it adapts easily to whole-home cleaning tasks.

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BISSELL PowerClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – $149.99

Hatch Baby Sound Machine – $95.14

Levoit Air Purifiers for Bedroom Home – $68.99

Best deals in fashion

Levi's Womens Cinch Barrel Jeans A modern trending wardrobe staple, these high-rise tapered barrel pants are designed with a cinchable waist and a structured, non-stretch fabric that holds its shape. The silhouette balances a flattering waist with a relaxed leg that tapers at the ankle, making them easy to style up or down. With multiple inseam options and a versatile cut, they offer a tailored look that works across different body types and occasions.

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PRETTYGARDEN Women's Two Piece Lounge Set This versatile two-piece outfit pairs a relaxed oversized top with high-waisted biker shorts are an affordable popular brand dupe made for comfort and easy styling. The set is an easy go-to if you’re running errands or casual get-togethers this summer. The soft, breathable fabric makes it ideal for all-day wear and you can wear the pieces together or mixed with other wardrobe staples. $29.74 on Amazon (was $36.99)

HEEKPEK Womens Linen Pants A warm-weather essential, these wide-leg linen-blend pants are designed with a focus on ease and everyday versatility. The breathable viscose-linen fabric offers a lightweight, airy feel, while the elastic waistband and drawstring allow for a customizable fit. A relaxed silhouette and side pockets keep the look effortless yet functional, making them easy to wear from casual outings to more elevated occasions.

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Hanes Men’s 4 Pack FreshIQ Boxer Brief – $13.78

Adidas Womens Grand Court Low Top Sneaker – $68.37

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Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses – $159.60

Best deals in kid essentials & toys

Safety 1st EverSlim 4-in-1 Convertible All-in-One Car Seat A long-term car seat solution designed to grow with your child, the Safety 1st EverSlim 4-in-1 is an all-in-one system that transitions through four stages – from rear-facing infant seat to backless booster, offering extended usability from birth through early childhood. Its slim profile helps maximize back-seat space, while adjustable headrest and base settings support a more tailored fit over time. Thoughtful features like a visual chest-clip indicator, machine-washable fabrics and integrated cup holders add everyday convenience for families on the go.

Yoto Mini (2024 Edition) + Starter Pack for Little Kids Bundle This immensely popular screen-free audio player is designed expertly and specifically for children. The Yoto Mini bundle sets you up with everything you need for your littles. A starter pack of curated cards featuring songs, stories and calming audio activities. Controls are easy and expertly designed for little hands, with playback controlled simply by inserting or removing cards, pressing the buttons or with optional app-based control for added convenience. The Yoto Mini is built for independent use, so it also functions as a storyteller, alarm clock, sleep aid and portable speaker, while offering access to a growing library of educational and entertainment content that evolves with a child’s interests – including access to an award-winning children’s podcast.

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Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids 16 GB (newest model) Made for your littlest bookworm, the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is a reading-focused device designed specifically for kids. It brings books to life with a paper-like display that makes illustrated stories and series more engaging. It comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of age-appropriate titles, plus built-in tools that help keep reading distraction-free. With waterproof construction, adjustable lighting and simple parental controls, it supports independent reading anywhere, anytime.

LEGO Editions Lionel Messi – Soccer Highlights A collectible building set designed for soccer fans, this LEGO tribute celebrates Lionel Messi with a display-worthy scene, featuring his number, national colours and a detailed stats plaque. A minifigure and hidden references to his career add interactive appeal. IYKYK. With guided building through the LEGO Builder app, it blends hands-on creativity with a keepsake-style display piece.

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Rock Painting Kit – $16.99

The EggMazing Easter Egg Mini Decorator Kit Arts and Crafts Set – $23.39

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Toy Doll Stroller – $31.99