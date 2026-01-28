Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and finding the perfect gift doesn’t have to mean spending big. These budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 are full of thoughtful picks she’ll truly love—proving that it really is the thought that counts. From La Vie en Rose, to Lush and Anthropologie and more, we’ve got you covered. Whether it’s for a lover or bestie, here’s where you’ll score a can’t-miss gift. Happy love day!

Lots Of Love Lush Gift Set These amorous aromas will surely sweep them off their feet. Fruity, floral, or sweet—there’s a fizzer for every taste in this irresistible quartet. $39 at Lush

Story continues below advertisement

Amour Vanilla Orchid & Sea Salt Glass Candle Nothing says love like a fresh candle to make their home feel warm and inviting, and the Amour Vanilla Orchid & Sea Salt Glass Candle does just that with its soft blend of vanilla, sea salt, and white florals. $36.00 at Anthropologie

Conversation Hearts Stoneware Mug Let them lovingly think of you with every sip of their morning coffee with this conversation starter mug from Pottery Barn. $17 at Pottery Barn

Lace and Mesh Babydoll 2-piece Set With delicate lace and flirty mesh, this lingerie set is perfect for a romantic night in, or simply treating yourself. $49.95 at La Vie en Rose

Story continues below advertisement

Kore Scoop Neck One-piece Swimsuit his vibrant one-piece has everything you need to make a splash at the beach—removable pads, floating underwires, and adjustable straps for the perfect fit. And that bold red? Showstopping. $49.99 at Bikini Village

Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers Cross Band Memory Foam House Slippers These faux fur slippers are an easy chic gift. With memory foam cushioning, an open-toe design, and anti-skid soles, they’re ultra-comfy and sure to become a favourite in any lounger’s wardrobe. $19.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Kitsch Satin Sleep Mask – $24.99

Retrospect Solana Yoga Mat – $35.58

Story continues below advertisement

Loop Earplugs – $36.05

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase The Kitsch Satin Pillowcase in Blush offers a luxurious, softer-than-silk feel that keeps hair smooth and shiny while helping skin retain moisture, reducing wrinkles and frizz. Made with high-quality satin and a convenient zipper, it provides a cooling, wrinkle-free sleep experience in a queen-size pillowcase. $25.99 on Amazon

Conrad T-Shirt This t-shirt from Sezane makes a thoughtful valentine’s gift with its soft organic cotton and slightly oversized, comfortable fit. Add a personal touch with complimentary embroidery—perfect for a name, date, or special word that captures your memories together. $40 at Sezane

Squishmallows Original 10-Inch Omar The Teddy Bear Omar the Teddy Bear, a 10-inch Squishmallows plush, is super soft, squishy, and perfect for cuddles. This adorable collectible makes a sweet and huggable Valentine’s Day gift for kids, friends, or loved ones. $34.95 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

LEGO Roses Better than roses that never die—LEGO roses! Enjoy the fun of building them and the joy of displaying a colourful, everlasting bouquet. $16.98 on Amazon

Winter Earmuffs for Women Keep your valentine (or galentine) warm and cozy with these fluffy winter earmuffs—they’re the perfect addition to any chic winter outfit and will keep her snug all through February. $19.98 on Amazon

Headband & Scrunchie Set This pink headband and scrunchie set is such a cute little valentine’s treat—perfect for cozy nights in and feel-good self-care moments. $12.95 at La Vie en Rose

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Kitsch Satin Scrunchies – $8.79

Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm – $11.86

Travel Jewellery Box Organizer – $12.99