Floor care deals: Save big on cleaning supplies & equipment

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Keep your home spotless without breaking the bank with these floor care deals. This week, enjoy exclusive discounts on top brands like Swiffer, Active and Roborock. Whether you’re looking for mops, vacuums, or cleaning accessories, our handpicked deals make it easier than ever to keep every corner of your home sparkling clean. Don’t miss out—upgrade your cleaning routine and save big today!

Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit The Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit cleans your floors effectively with its fresh-scented cleaning solution. This kit includes the PowerMop, 2 mopping pad refills, 1 floor cleaning solution, and 2 batteries, providing everything you need for a thorough floor cleaning. $29.97 on Amazon (was $35.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Pet Odor and Stain Eliminator This pet odour and stain eliminator uses a bio-enzymatic formula with natural citrus oil to remove pet urine, stains, and odours from carpets, upholstery, hardwood, and more. This 32 oz spray is ready-to-use, safe for pets and kids, and leaves behind a fresh, clean scent while thoroughly deodorizing and cleaning. $23.7 on Amazon (was $27.95)

Electric Spin Scrubber The YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber is a cordless, rechargeable cleaning brush with 8 replaceable heads and 2 adjustable speeds, designed to tackle tubs, tiles, showers, and other hard-to-reach surfaces. Its long, adjustable handle and waterproof design make deep cleaning easier and faster, saving time compared to traditional scrubbing methods. $47.47 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Roborock Qrevo Series Robot Vacuum and Mop Keep floors clean without doing the dirty work yourself with the Roborock Qrevo Series Robot Vacuum and Mop (QV 35A), featuring 8000Pa suction, dual spinning mops, and tangle-free brushes. Its smart navigation, obstacle avoidance, and all-in-one dock make vacuuming and mopping completely hands-free, so your floors stay spotless. $499.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner This cordless stick vacuum cleaner has powerful suction, a lightweight design, and an anti-tangle brush to tackle pet hair, dirt, and debris on hard floors and carpets. With an LED display and up to 55 minutes of runtime, it makes whole-home cleaning easy and convenient without being tied to a cord. $128.78 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Ailltopd 15KPa Carpet Cleaner & Portable Carpet Upholstery Cleaner The Ailltopd 15KPa Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner makes it easy to tackle spills, stains, and pet accidents on carpets, sofas, and car seats with strong suction and a spray-brush system. With two brush heads, a dual-tank design, and solution included, it’s a handy little cleaner for quick touch-ups and deep spot cleaning around your home. $139.99 on Amazon (was $559.96)

You may also like:

3 Tier Shoe Organizer – $29.99

Story continues below advertisement

2 Pack Expandable Pull Out Cabinet – $119.99

Plastic Food Storage Containers Set – $49.89

Toilet Paper Holder Stand – $22.49

Foldable Storage Bins Cubes – $28.16