Sleep, reset, repeat: Your 2026 guide to better Zzz’s

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
In the mood for some proper R&R? If better sleep is high on your New Year’s resolution list, consider this your sign to finally make it happen in 2026. From the cult-favourite Hatch alarm clock to CanPrev’s bestselling magnesium supplement and Soundcore’s sleep buds, read on for the sleep essentials that set you up for your best rest yet.
I never knew what I was missing until the Hatch Restore 3 entered my life. Its sunrise-inspired wake-up feels infinitely gentler than a traditional alarm, while customizable wind-down routines–think soft lighting and calming sounds–make easing into sleep feel like a luxe experience.
Another bedroom game-changer? A cloud-like pillow you actually want to sink into. These medium-support white goose feather pillows deliver gentle support, making them perfect for back and side sleepers who love that hotel-bed feel at home.
Red light therapy is all the rage–and even better before bed. Designed to promote relaxation and melatonin production, This sleek, bedside-friendly device uses red light technology to support your body’s natural sleep rhythms.
If falling asleep (or staying asleep) is a struggle, magnesium might be the missing piece. CanPrev’s highly absorbable bisglycinate formula helps relax muscles, calm the nervous system and support deeper, more restorative sleep sans the next-day grogginess.
Made specifically for sleep, these ultra-slim earbuds block out noise without feeling bulky or uncomfortable. Whether you’re dealing with a snoring partner or just a racing mind, they deliver calming audio and all-night comfort designed for side sleepers.
Late-night scrolling isn’t exactly sleep-friendly–but reading is. The Kindle Scribe’s large, paper-like display makes it easy to wind down with a book or journal before bed, minus the harsh blue light that can interfere with sleep.
For anyone who finds white noise too sharp, brown noise is the cozier alternative. This compact sound machine produces deeper, richer tones that help mask background noise and create a calming sleep environment.
A sensory wind-down starts with scent. This waterless diffuser disperses essential oils in a soft, ambient mist-free glow, filling your space with calming aromas without the maintenance of traditional diffusers.
When your mattress needs a refresh but you’re not ready to replace it, this bestselling bamboo topper delivers. It adds a plush layer of cushioning while remaining breathable and temperature-regulating.
Comments