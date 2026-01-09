SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Sleep, reset, repeat: Your 2026 guide to better Zzz’s

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 9, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
Best sleep essentials 2026 View image in full screen
Is better sleep your New Year's resolution? From a Hatch alarm clock to a CanPrev magnesium supplement and Soundcore sleep buds, these items will set you up for the best rest yet.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In the mood for some proper R&R? If better sleep is high on your New Year’s resolution list, consider this your sign to finally make it happen in 2026. From the cult-favourite Hatch alarm clock to CanPrev’s bestselling magnesium supplement and Soundcore’s sleep buds, read on for the sleep essentials that set you up for your best rest yet.

 

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock
I never knew what I was missing until the Hatch Restore 3 entered my life. Its sunrise-inspired wake-up feels infinitely gentler than a traditional alarm, while customizable wind-down routines–think soft lighting and calming sounds–make easing into sleep feel like a luxe experience.
$229.99 on Amazon $229.99 at Best Buy
Story continues below advertisement

 

Canadian Down & Feather Co. Two Pack Medium Support White Goose Feather Pillows
Another bedroom game-changer? A cloud-like pillow you actually want to sink into. These medium-support white goose feather pillows deliver gentle support, making them perfect for back and side sleepers who love that hotel-bed feel at home.
$100 on Amazon $50 per pillow on canadiandownandfeather.com

 

Helight Red Light Therapy Sleep Device
Red light therapy is all the rage–and even better before bed. Designed to promote relaxation and melatonin production, This sleek, bedside-friendly device uses red light technology to support your body’s natural sleep rhythms.
$139 on Amazon

 

CanPrev Pure Magnesium Bisglycinate
If falling asleep (or staying asleep) is a struggle, magnesium might be the missing piece. CanPrev’s highly absorbable bisglycinate formula helps relax muscles, calm the nervous system and support deeper, more restorative sleep sans the next-day grogginess.
$35.99 on Amazon $35.99 at Walmart
Story continues below advertisement

 

soundcore Sleep A20 Earbuds by Anker
Made specifically for sleep, these ultra-slim earbuds block out noise without feeling bulky or uncomfortable. Whether you’re dealing with a snoring partner or just a racing mind, they deliver calming audio and all-night comfort designed for side sleepers.
$199.99 on Amazon

 

Amazon Kindle Scribe (32 GB)
Late-night scrolling isn’t exactly sleep-friendly–but reading is. The Kindle Scribe’s large, paper-like display makes it easy to wind down with a book or journal before bed, minus the harsh blue light that can interfere with sleep.
$454.99 on Amazon (was $529.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

BrownNoise Sound Machine
For anyone who finds white noise too sharp, brown noise is the cozier alternative. This compact sound machine produces deeper, richer tones that help mask background noise and create a calming sleep environment.
$24.99 on Amazon

 

Aroma Aurora Waterless Diffuser
A sensory wind-down starts with scent. This waterless diffuser disperses essential oils in a soft, ambient mist-free glow, filling your space with calming aromas without the maintenance of traditional diffusers.
$130 at Saje

 

Bamboo Mattress Topper
When your mattress needs a refresh but you’re not ready to replace it, this bestselling bamboo topper delivers. It adds a plush layer of cushioning while remaining breathable and temperature-regulating.
$71.09 on Amazon (was $78.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

