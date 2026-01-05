SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

The Curator

Top fitness and workout apparel deals to kickstart your year

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted January 5, 2026 2:02 pm
1 min read
From Aritzia to Gymshark and Lululemon, let’s sweat, stretch, and strut into the fittest—and most stylish—year yet. View image in full screen
From Aritzia to Gymshark and Lululemon, let’s sweat, stretch, and strut into the fittest—and most stylish—year yet.
Share

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Time to get moving (and looking cute while doing it). After a season of holiday cookies, endless Zoom drinks, and zero accountability—I see you—it’s officially reboot time. Whether you’re eyeing buttery-soft leggings from Lululemon that make squats feel like magic, Gymshark crop tops that somehow make push-ups look glamorous, or Aritzia’s chic athleisure pieces that double as coffee-run uniforms, I’ve rounded up the deals to make upgrading your activewear totally irresistible. Let’s sweat, stretch, and strut into the fittest—and most stylish—year yet.

Lululemon – up to 40% off

Define Cropped Jacket Nulu
For those who love buttery softness (and who doesn’t), the define cropped jacket from Lululemon is a cult-fave. Breathable and lightweight, it’s a must-have for workouts or looking chic while running errands.
$104 at Lululemon (was $138)
Wunder Puff 600-Down-Fill Vest Tech Canvas
For cooler runs – this warm puffer vest from Lululemon is insulated with plush channels of 600-fill-power down.
$159 at Lululemon (was $298)

 

Everywhere Crossbody Bag 2L L Monogram Metallic
This crossbody bag has strategically placed pockets inside and out, plus a removable strap to customize your look—perfect for running errands or keeping hands free while getting your daily steps in.
$49 at Lululemon (was $98)

 

Aritzia – up to 50% off

BUTTER Mini Bra Top - A/B Cup
This butter bra top from Aritzia features a flattering double scoop neckline and our barely-there, buttery-soft fabric that shapes to your body. It’s an essential for anyone who loves staying comfy during workouts.
$33.60 at Aritzia (was $48)
BUTTER Cheeky Hi-Rise 28
If you haven’t experienced Aritzia’s buttery-soft material, now’s your chance—these leggings feel incredible to the touch and will quickly become your go-to for nearly any casual occasion.
$79.20 at Aritzia (was $88)

 

LIFE Divinity Jumpsuit
Versatile in creating multiple outfit possibilities, the Divinity Romper is a one-piece that makes outfit creation easy peasy, whether you’re heading to the gym or lounging at home.
$68.60 at Aritzia (was $98)

Gymshark – up to 60% off

Arrival Block 1/4 Zip
Made with essential performance technology, the Gymshark Arrival 1/4 Zip keeps you cool and comfortable with sweat-wicking, lightweight fabric—perfect for pushing your limits or going the extra mile.
$39.20 at Gymshark (was $56)
Sport 7 Inch 2 in 1 Shorts
The Sport shorts from Gymshark are designed to support you through every set, step, and gym session, with breathable fabric, a drawcord waist, zipped pockets, and a 2-in-1 design for ultimate comfort and functionality.
$39.20 at Gymshark (was $56)

 

Vital Crop Top
Looking for a workout top that keeps you covered but cool? The Vital Top is your go-to for everything from meetings to workouts, with sweat-wicking fabric, breathable mesh, and a seamless, cropped fit that keeps you cool and confident.
$28.80 at Gymshark (was $48)

 

Amazon deals

Under Armour Womens Charged Surge 4 Running Shoe
Snag the Under Armour Women’s Charged Surge 4 sneakers while you can—lightweight, comfy, and built to help you crush every run in style.
$39.98 on Amazon (was $55.98)

 

Under Armour Men's HeatGear Compression Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
The Under Armour Men’s Armour HeatGear Compression Long-Sleeve combines super-light, sweat-wicking fabric with strategic mesh panels and an ultra-tight, second-skin fit—keeping you cool, comfortable, and ready to move.
$40 on Amazon
More from The Curator
