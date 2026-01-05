The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Time to get moving (and looking cute while doing it). After a season of holiday cookies, endless Zoom drinks, and zero accountability—I see you—it’s officially reboot time. Whether you’re eyeing buttery-soft leggings from Lululemon that make squats feel like magic, Gymshark crop tops that somehow make push-ups look glamorous, or Aritzia’s chic athleisure pieces that double as coffee-run uniforms, I’ve rounded up the deals to make upgrading your activewear totally irresistible. Let’s sweat, stretch, and strut into the fittest—and most stylish—year yet.
For those who love buttery softness (and who doesn’t), the define cropped jacket from Lululemon is a cult-fave. Breathable and lightweight, it’s a must-have for workouts or looking chic while running errands.
This butter bra top from Aritzia features a flattering double scoop neckline and our barely-there, buttery-soft fabric that shapes to your body. It’s an essential for anyone who loves staying comfy during workouts.
The Sport shorts from Gymshark are designed to support you through every set, step, and gym session, with breathable fabric, a drawcord waist, zipped pockets, and a 2-in-1 design for ultimate comfort and functionality.
Looking for a workout top that keeps you covered but cool? The Vital Top is your go-to for everything from meetings to workouts, with sweat-wicking fabric, breathable mesh, and a seamless, cropped fit that keeps you cool and confident.
The Under Armour Men’s Armour HeatGear Compression Long-Sleeve combines super-light, sweat-wicking fabric with strategic mesh panels and an ultra-tight, second-skin fit—keeping you cool, comfortable, and ready to move.
