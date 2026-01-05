Send this page to someone via email

Time to get moving (and looking cute while doing it). After a season of holiday cookies, endless Zoom drinks, and zero accountability—I see you—it’s officially reboot time. Whether you’re eyeing buttery-soft leggings from Lululemon that make squats feel like magic, Gymshark crop tops that somehow make push-ups look glamorous, or Aritzia’s chic athleisure pieces that double as coffee-run uniforms, I’ve rounded up the deals to make upgrading your activewear totally irresistible. Let’s sweat, stretch, and strut into the fittest—and most stylish—year yet.

Lululemon – up to 40% off

Define Cropped Jacket Nulu For those who love buttery softness (and who doesn’t), the define cropped jacket from Lululemon is a cult-fave. Breathable and lightweight, it’s a must-have for workouts or looking chic while running errands. $104 at Lululemon (was $138)

Wunder Puff 600-Down-Fill Vest Tech Canvas For cooler runs – this warm puffer vest from Lululemon is insulated with plush channels of 600-fill-power down. $159 at Lululemon (was $298)

Everywhere Crossbody Bag 2L L Monogram Metallic This crossbody bag has strategically placed pockets inside and out, plus a removable strap to customize your look—perfect for running errands or keeping hands free while getting your daily steps in. $49 at Lululemon (was $98)

Aritzia – up to 50% off

BUTTER Mini Bra Top - A/B Cup This butter bra top from Aritzia features a flattering double scoop neckline and our barely-there, buttery-soft fabric that shapes to your body. It’s an essential for anyone who loves staying comfy during workouts. $33.60 at Aritzia (was $48)

BUTTER Cheeky Hi-Rise 28 If you haven’t experienced Aritzia’s buttery-soft material, now’s your chance—these leggings feel incredible to the touch and will quickly become your go-to for nearly any casual occasion. $79.20 at Aritzia (was $88)

LIFE Divinity Jumpsuit Versatile in creating multiple outfit possibilities, the Divinity Romper is a one-piece that makes outfit creation easy peasy, whether you’re heading to the gym or lounging at home. $68.60 at Aritzia (was $98)

Gymshark – up to 60% off

Arrival Block 1/4 Zip Made with essential performance technology, the Gymshark Arrival 1/4 Zip keeps you cool and comfortable with sweat-wicking, lightweight fabric—perfect for pushing your limits or going the extra mile. $39.20 at Gymshark (was $56)

Sport 7 Inch 2 in 1 Shorts The Sport shorts from Gymshark are designed to support you through every set, step, and gym session, with breathable fabric, a drawcord waist, zipped pockets, and a 2-in-1 design for ultimate comfort and functionality. $39.20 at Gymshark (was $56)

Vital Crop Top Looking for a workout top that keeps you covered but cool? The Vital Top is your go-to for everything from meetings to workouts, with sweat-wicking fabric, breathable mesh, and a seamless, cropped fit that keeps you cool and confident. $28.80 at Gymshark (was $48)

Amazon deals

Under Armour Womens Charged Surge 4 Running Shoe Snag the Under Armour Women’s Charged Surge 4 sneakers while you can—lightweight, comfy, and built to help you crush every run in style. $39.98 on Amazon (was $55.98)

Under Armour Men's HeatGear Compression Long-Sleeve T-Shirt The Under Armour Men’s Armour HeatGear Compression Long-Sleeve combines super-light, sweat-wicking fabric with strategic mesh panels and an ultra-tight, second-skin fit—keeping you cool, comfortable, and ready to move. $40 on Amazon

