Best early Prime Day Deals you don’t want to miss

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day is back – and bigger than ever! This year, the savings event spans four full days, giving Prime members even more time to snag incredible deals across every category. If you’re not yet a Prime member, now’s the perfect time to sign up and unlock exclusive access to these limited-time offers, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more. Prime is your ticket to major savings – and with Giftmania returning, members also have a chance to win amazing prizes just for participating. Don’t wait to save – shop these early deals now.

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush Remove up to seven times more plaque with the Philips Sonicare 4100. Featuring a pressure sensor, two intensity settings, and a built-in timer, it delivers a powerful yet gentle clean that lasts up to two weeks per charge. $54.95 on Amazon (was $84.99)

Story continues below advertisement

TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV Immerse yourself in stunning 4K clarity with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and ultra-smooth motion. This sleek, bezel-less smart TV offers endless entertainment and next-level gaming with Auto Game Mode and ALLM for unbeatable performance. $399.99 on Amazon (was $429.99)

Detangler Hair Brush Say goodbye to tangles and hello to happy, healthy hair – this eco-friendly brush gently glides through wet or dry strands. $11.19 on Amazon (was $19.19)

Voyee Switch Controller Bring the night sky to your fingertips – this controller sparkles with a magical starry design, turning every gaming session into a cosmic adventure – now 43% off! $23.99 on Amazon (was $41.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum Weighing under nine pounds, this ultra-light vacuum transforms into a handheld for floor-to-ceiling cleaning. With swivel steering, fingertip controls, and dual storage options, it’s powerful, portable and easy to use. $119 on Amazon (was $199.99)

You may also like:

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase – $20.79

Flat Plug Power Bar – $23.99

Philips Wake-Up Light Coloured Sunrise Simulation – $144.95

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine Small in size but big on flavour – the Vertuo Pop+ is your adorable countertop barista, brewing café-style coffee with just one joyful button press. $139.98 on Amazon (was $239)

Story continues below advertisement

Greenworks 40V 13-Inch Cordless String Trimmer Power through your yard work with this speedy, lightweight trimmer – designed to make tough jobs feel like a breeze, all while keeping you comfy and in control. $71.97 on Amazon (was $119)

Lane Linen Beach Towels 6 Pack Say goodbye to sandy messes with this oversized, quick-dry beach towel. Lightweight and ultra-absorbent, it’s perfect for travel, yoga, picnics and more. $54.99 on Amazon

Amazon Basics 30-Inch Hardside Checked Luggage Built for extended adventures, this 30-inch hardside spinner features a tough, scratch-resistant shell, smooth-gliding wheels, and an expandable design for extra space. $151.99 on Amazon (was $191.08)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Ninja Air Fryer Pro – $79.99

Scuba S1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner – $719.99

Ninja FrostVault – $199.99