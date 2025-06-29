SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Best early Prime Day Deals you don’t want to miss

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted June 29, 2025 12:30 pm
1 min read
Don’t wait to save - shop these early deals now!. View image in full screen
Don’t wait to save - shop these early deals now!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day is back – and bigger than ever! This year, the savings event spans four full days, giving Prime members even more time to snag incredible deals across every category. If you’re not yet a Prime member, now’s the perfect time to sign up and unlock exclusive access to these limited-time offers, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more. Prime is your ticket to major savings – and with Giftmania returning, members also have a chance to win amazing prizes just for participating. Don’t wait to save – shop these early deals now.

 

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush
Remove up to seven times more plaque with the Philips Sonicare 4100. Featuring a pressure sensor, two intensity settings, and a built-in timer, it delivers a powerful yet gentle clean that lasts up to two weeks per charge.
$54.95 on Amazon (was $84.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV
Immerse yourself in stunning 4K clarity with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and ultra-smooth motion. This sleek, bezel-less smart TV offers endless entertainment and next-level gaming with Auto Game Mode and ALLM for unbeatable performance.
$399.99 on Amazon (was $429.99)

 

Detangler Hair Brush
Say goodbye to tangles and hello to happy, healthy hair – this eco-friendly brush gently glides through wet or dry strands.
$11.19 on Amazon (was $19.19)

 

Voyee Switch Controller
Bring the night sky to your fingertips – this controller sparkles with a magical starry design, turning every gaming session into a cosmic adventure – now 43% off!
$23.99 on Amazon (was $41.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum
Weighing under nine pounds, this ultra-light vacuum transforms into a handheld for floor-to-ceiling cleaning. With swivel steering, fingertip controls, and dual storage options, it’s powerful, portable and easy to use.
$119 on Amazon (was $199.99)

 

You may also like:

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase – $20.79

Flat Plug Power Bar – $23.99

Philips Wake-Up Light Coloured Sunrise Simulation – $144.95

 

More Recommendations
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine
Small in size but big on flavour – the Vertuo Pop+ is your adorable countertop barista, brewing café-style coffee with just one joyful button press.
$139.98 on Amazon (was $239)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Greenworks 40V 13-Inch Cordless String Trimmer
Power through your yard work with this speedy, lightweight trimmer – designed to make tough jobs feel like a breeze, all while keeping you comfy and in control.
$71.97 on Amazon (was $119)

 

Lane Linen Beach Towels 6 Pack
Say goodbye to sandy messes with this oversized, quick-dry beach towel. Lightweight and ultra-absorbent, it’s perfect for travel, yoga, picnics and more.
$54.99 on Amazon

 

Amazon Basics 30-Inch Hardside Checked Luggage
Built for extended adventures, this 30-inch hardside spinner features a tough, scratch-resistant shell, smooth-gliding wheels, and an expandable design for extra space.
$151.99 on Amazon (was $191.08)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Ninja Air Fryer Pro – $79.99

Scuba S1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner – $719.99

Ninja FrostVault – $199.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

