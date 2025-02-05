10 fabulous finds for the month of February

Send this page to someone via email

February is here, and with it comes fresh, fun finds to shake off the winter blues. Whether you’re channeling your inner florist, planning a stylish getaway, or making laundry (slightly) less dreadful, these picks bring beauty, joy, and a little extra charm to the month ahead.

Florabunda

Because you do not have to be a high holiday, card-carrying Valentine’s Day-believer to embrace the optimism that is February.

Bouquet Twister Pretend you’re a blooming pro with the genius Hanataba DIY bouquet twister. Just pop the individual stems through the holes, twist, et voilà! You’re a florist. $10.99 on Amazon

Boule Vase I adore this handmade ‘Boule’ vase, designed to house a single stem (or a few) and imported from France via the Vancouver-founded Obakki. $48 on Obakki.com

DIY Floral Kit This DIY kit from Vancouver’s Leis de Buds comes with original Chikamasa floral clippers, a Fika apron, Agra Wool all-natural floral foam, a small vase, fresh flowers and instructions. Swoon! $168 on leisdebuds.com

Spring break, in style!

Whether you’re planning a stay-cation (afternoon at the hot and cold plunge pools, anyone?) or flying further afield with your bikinis rolled up inside your travel steamer–just the thought of hitting the pause button on winter feels happy and uplifting.

Knix Rosette If you’re wondering how you can up your poolside fashion game without buying a new suit, here’s a pretty trick. Consider a pin-on rosette made from swimsuit fabric (these hues are Mango and Lush Green) from Canadian brand Knix. Sweet! $18 at Knix

Lise Watier Satellite Bronzing Powder in Soleil Intense I used to be intimidated by multi-toned bronzing palettes–now mine never leaves my kit. $43 on Amazon

All Over Heart Big Sister Crewneck The one thing I always regret not packing? A cute-like-crazy matching sweat set. And it doesn’t have to be February to be obsessed with this heart-soaked version from Vancouver’s Brunette the Label. $119 at Brunette the label

All Over Heart Oversized Joggers – $109

(I despise) laundry

Let’s be clear: I despise the celebration of anything laundry. *But* this evil chore gets slightly more palatable when I have a few fresh upgrades to look forward to.

Lightweight Linens Who says Cabana towels are just for Cabanas? Give your collection a preppy boost with these lightweight stripe-y versions from Canadian Linen. Also available in pure white and Kelly green. $51.98 on Amazon

Good Juju Detergent Free of harmful ingredients, earth-friendly, and they take up way less room than a bulky plastic jug. Eco laundry strips make sense on every level, and I love that the phthalate-free good juju brand is born and based right here at home. $14.99 on Amazon

Umbra Estique Multi-Organizer Given that many laundry rooms also double as mud rooms, this over-the-door hook set from Umbra is handy for housing everything from keys to market totes. $34.61 on Amazon

