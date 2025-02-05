Menu

The Curator

10 fabulous finds for the month of February

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted February 5, 2025 6:00 am
1 min read
bouquet of flowers View image in full screen
Here's how to shake off the winter blues.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

February is here, and with it comes fresh, fun finds to shake off the winter blues. Whether you’re channeling your inner florist, planning a stylish getaway, or making laundry (slightly) less dreadful, these picks bring beauty, joy, and a little extra charm to the month ahead.

 

Florabunda

Because you do not have to be a high holiday, card-carrying Valentine’s Day-believer to embrace the optimism that is February.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Bouquet Twister
Pretend you’re a blooming pro with the genius Hanataba DIY bouquet twister. Just pop the individual stems through the holes, twist, et voilà! You’re a florist.
$10.99 on Amazon

 

Boule Vase
Boule Vase
I adore this handmade ‘Boule’ vase, designed to house a single stem (or a few) and imported from France via the Vancouver-founded Obakki.
$48 on Obakki.com

 

DIY floral kit
DIY Floral Kit
This DIY kit from Vancouver’s Leis de Buds comes with original Chikamasa floral clippers, a Fika apron, Agra Wool all-natural floral foam, a small vase, fresh flowers and instructions. Swoon!
$168 on leisdebuds.com
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Artificial Pink Tulips – $14.99

Thorn Proof Gardening Gloves – $32.99

AeroGarden Harvest Elite – $112.09

 

Spring break, in style!

Whether you’re planning a stay-cation (afternoon at the hot and cold plunge pools, anyone?) or flying further afield with your bikinis rolled up inside your travel steamer–just the thought of hitting the pause button on winter feels happy and uplifting.

 

Knix Rosette
Knix Rosette
If you’re wondering how you can up your poolside fashion game without buying a new suit, here’s a pretty trick. Consider a pin-on rosette made from swimsuit fabric (these hues are Mango and Lush Green) from Canadian brand Knix. Sweet!
$18 at Knix
Story continues below advertisement

 

Lise Watier Satellite Bronzing Powder in Soleil Intense
I used to be intimidated by multi-toned bronzing palettes–now mine never leaves my kit.
$43 on Amazon

 

All Over Heart Big Sister Crewneck
All Over Heart Big Sister Crewneck
The one thing I always regret not packing? A cute-like-crazy matching sweat set. And it doesn’t have to be February to be obsessed with this heart-soaked version from Vancouver’s Brunette the Label.
$119 at Brunette the label

 

All Over Heart Oversized Joggers – $109

 

More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Nuda Face Tan Water – $45

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer – $66

Dual Voltage Clothing Steamer – $99.99

 

(I despise) laundry

Let’s be clear: I despise the celebration of anything laundry. *But* this evil chore gets slightly more palatable when I have a few fresh upgrades to look forward to.

 

Lightweight Linens
Who says Cabana towels are just for Cabanas? Give your collection a preppy boost with these lightweight stripe-y versions from Canadian Linen. Also available in pure white and Kelly green.
$51.98 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Good Juju Detergent
Free of harmful ingredients, earth-friendly, and they take up way less room than a bulky plastic jug. Eco laundry strips make sense on every level, and I love that the phthalate-free good juju brand is born and based right here at home.
$14.99 on Amazon

 

Umbra Estique Multi-Organizer
Given that many laundry rooms also double as mud rooms, this over-the-door hook set from Umbra is handy for housing everything from keys to market totes.
$34.61 on Amazon

 

Stackable Product Caddy
A slick-vibing, Scando-leaning product caddy? Nothing not to love.
$39.58 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Fresh Wave Odor Eliminator Spray – $14.99

Downy Infusions In-Wash Laundry Scent Boosters – $15.99

Jute Rope Laundry Hamper – $35.99

