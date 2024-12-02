Shop these Cyber Monday deals before they’re gone!

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Now that you’re fully recovered from the megawatt deals of last week, it’s game day once again. Black Friday? You’re on the bench. Cyber Monday? Time to suit up!
They had me at the ‘Extra-Crispy Finish’ button. Expect even juicier results as well as precise, premium heat from T-fal’s new 6L Infrared Air Fryer.
Thanks to a shockingly lightweight design, the Rowenta Ultimate Steam Pro functions as both a handheld stylist-grade steamer as well as a proper iron. Not only is it a cinch to manoeuvre around everything from buttonholes to bedskirts – but it also generates high pressure, instant steam thanks to 400 micro punctures.
Don’t wait until 2025 to get started with some spit and polish! Effective on both leather as well as faux products, this Leather Cleaner and Conditioner Detailing Kit will clean, replenish and restore your Top Gun bomber jacket and the scratched up captain’s seats in your SUV.
I am a giant, handsfree headphones convert for two reasons. When I hit the gym they make me feel like a pro athlete (baha) – and they also send a clear message to Chatty McChatterson’s that I’m (politely) not on deck for small talk. The technical upsides? These Sony sound machines have 30 hours of battery life and turbo charge in 3 minutes for 3 hours of crystal clear, noise-cancelling playback. Hit it!
More Recommendations
Dustproof, rustproof, shockproof and waterproof, this wireless compact Sony speaker is also available in black, forest grey and a cheeky shade of orange peel.
I keep a set of these lime-hued lil mamas in my ensuite so I can blast through my arm rep routine right before my skincare routine – morning or night.
Check out viral rope-skipper @dayan.kole on social media, and you’ll suddenly view jumping up and down a little differently. And this version by Amazon Basics proves that hopping-to-it is a decidedly un-pricey start-up.
Comments