Shop these Cyber Monday deals before they’re gone!

Now that you’re fully recovered from the megawatt deals of last week, it’s game day once again. Black Friday? You’re on the bench. Cyber Monday? Time to suit up!

T-fal Infrared Air Fryer They had me at the ‘Extra-Crispy Finish’ button. Expect even juicier results as well as precise, premium heat from T-fal’s new 6L Infrared Air Fryer. $129.96 on Amazon (was $169.97)

Rowenta Ultimate Steam Pro Thanks to a shockingly lightweight design, the Rowenta Ultimate Steam Pro functions as both a handheld stylist-grade steamer as well as a proper iron. Not only is it a cinch to manoeuvre around everything from buttonholes to bedskirts – but it also generates high pressure, instant steam thanks to 400 micro punctures. $439.99 on Amazon (was $665.66)

Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner Don’t wait until 2025 to get started with some spit and polish! Effective on both leather as well as faux products, this Leather Cleaner and Conditioner Detailing Kit will clean, replenish and restore your Top Gun bomber jacket and the scratched up captain’s seats in your SUV. $54.1 on Amazon (was $81.59)

Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones I am a giant, handsfree headphones convert for two reasons. When I hit the gym they make me feel like a pro athlete (baha) – and they also send a clear message to Chatty McChatterson’s that I’m (politely) not on deck for small talk. The technical upsides? These Sony sound machines have 30 hours of battery life and turbo charge in 3 minutes for 3 hours of crystal clear, noise-cancelling playback. Hit it! $398 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Sony Ultra-Portable Speaker Dustproof, rustproof, shockproof and waterproof, this wireless compact Sony speaker is also available in black, forest grey and a cheeky shade of orange peel. $128 on Amazon (was $179.99)

Amazon Basics 3-pound Dumbells I keep a set of these lime-hued lil mamas in my ensuite so I can blast through my arm rep routine right before my skincare routine – morning or night. $15.1 on Amazon (was $22.79)