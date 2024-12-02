Cyber Monday Canada: Your ultimate guide to must-shop deals

Send this page to someone via email

The best Cyber Monday Canada deals are here to make your wish list come true with unbeatable prices on must-have gadgets, home essentials, and more. From beauty and tech treasures to cozy home finds, these deals are your perfect excuse to shop and save big before the year ends.

For the beauty lover

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm The Cyber Monday must-have everyone’s buzzing about: the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. This cult-favorite essential delivers instant hydration, leaving your pout soft and nourished with just one swipe of its gorgeous formula. $19.6 on Amazon (was $24.5)

Redken All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner Set Is your dry, brittle hair back to life with Redken’s All Soft Haircare System. Infused with Redken’s moisture complex and nourishing argan oil, this transformative formula detangles and deeply hydrates for irresistibly smooth, healthy-looking locks. $37.08 on Amazon (was $52.98)

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Say goodbye to plaque and hello to brighter teeth with this gentle yet powerful water flosser. With seven handy tips, customizable settings and a big water reservoir, it’s smile-ready magic. $72.99 on Amazon (was $124.99)

Ralph Lauren Polo Red Eau de Toilette Unleash fiery confidence with this blend of sparkling red grapefruit, spicy red saffron and sensual redwood, layered with an adrenaline-charged coffee accord. Perfect for the modern man who craves maximum impact. $103.5 on Amazon (was $138)

TATCHA The Water Cream This dreamy, lightweight water cream hydrates and balances your skin with a splash of pore-loving botanicals. Its water-burst formula feels oh-so-refreshing, leaving skin soft, smooth and never sticky. $77.6 on Amazon (was $97)

For the fashion-minded

Conair Fabric Shaver Restore clothes to their like-new charm with this fuzz and lint-removing fabric shaver. With a large shaving surface, three-setting distance control, and a rechargeable battery for cordless use, it’s perfect for all fabric types. $18.11 on Amazon (was $24.98)

Ray-Ban Unisex's New Aviator Sunglasses These classic Ray-Ban sunglasses offer 100 per cent UV protection, keeping your eyes safe while elevating your look. Bonus: they come in a variety of frame and lens colours to match your unique style. $159.6 on Amazon (was $242)

Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers These impossibly soft slippers are an exquisite combo of luxury and comfort. Like walking on a cloud, their memory foam insoles mold perfectly to your feet. Even more perfect? The stunning price point. $15.29 on Amazon (was $17.99)

SHAPERX Bodysuit for Women For all-in-one ease, this tummy control bodysuit by Shaperx can be worn on its own or discreetly under an outfit. It holds snug to your core and provides lifting action to the buttocks. $45.59 on Amazon (was $56.99)

Wantdo Women's Winter Coat This quilted parka offers waterproof protection and synthetic insulation to keep you warm and dry in any weather. With a detachable hood, elastic waist, and snap-button cuffs, it’s designed for full-body warmth. $89.99 on Amazon (was $131.49)

For the techie

Garmin Venu 3S GPS Smartwatch, With advanced fitness features and a battery life of up to 10 days, this Garmin smartwatch keeps up with your life, from workouts to wellness. $599.99 on Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones These Sony headphones deliver immersive sound and peace with noise-canceling magic, letting you escape into your favorite tunes anytime. With Bluetooth, a built-in microphone, and Alexa voice control, these over-the-ear headphones make life smoother and music better. $109.49 on Amazon (was $249.99)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 128 GB Graphite The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ in sleek graphite is your perfect blend of power and portability, with 128 GB of storage to keep all your apps and media handy. Whether for work or play, this tablet’s stunning display and smooth performance make every moment better and more enjoyable. $269.97 on Amazon (was $397.98)

Samsung 49 inch Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor With its sleek design and top-notch OLED display, this gaming monitor is perfect for those who want to level up their setup and enjoy smooth, lag-free action. $1449.99 on Amazon (was $2249.99)

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Transforms your home entertainment with rich, immersive audio with this Amazon fire TV soundbar. With Bluetooth connectivity, it’s a breeze to pair with your devices, making every movie night or playlist sound absolutely amazing. $149.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

For the home lover

Food Dehydrator This food dehydrator makes it easy to create delicious homemade jerky, dried fruits, and even treats for your pup with its versatile, adjustable design. With six stainless steel trays and precise temperature control, this dehydrator turns your favourite snacks into healthy delights with professional-grade results. $195.49 on Amazon (was $229.99)

Candler Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback Perfect for relaxing nights and chic vibes, this bed combines comfort and sophistication in one stunning centerpiece. $306.99 at Wayfair (was $1639.99)

Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains These insulated blackout curtains are a chic way to darken your living room, adding a cozy touch while keeping out unwanted light. With their dark grey colour and energy-efficient insulation, these curtains are perfect for creating a peaceful and elegant space. $23.74 on Amazon (was $48.99)

