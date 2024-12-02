Cyber Monday Canada: Your ultimate guide to must-shop deals

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The best Cyber Monday Canada deals are here to make your wish list come true with unbeatable prices on must-have gadgets, home essentials, and more. From beauty and tech treasures to cozy home finds, these deals are your perfect excuse to shop and save big before the year ends.
The Cyber Monday must-have everyone’s buzzing about: the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. This cult-favorite essential delivers instant hydration, leaving your pout soft and nourished with just one swipe of its gorgeous formula.
Is your dry, brittle hair back to life with Redken’s All Soft Haircare System. Infused with Redken’s moisture complex and nourishing argan oil, this transformative formula detangles and deeply hydrates for irresistibly smooth, healthy-looking locks.
Unleash fiery confidence with this blend of sparkling red grapefruit, spicy red saffron and sensual redwood, layered with an adrenaline-charged coffee accord. Perfect for the modern man who craves maximum impact.
This dreamy, lightweight water cream hydrates and balances your skin with a splash of pore-loving botanicals. Its water-burst formula feels oh-so-refreshing, leaving skin soft, smooth and never sticky.
Restore clothes to their like-new charm with this fuzz and lint-removing fabric shaver. With a large shaving surface, three-setting distance control, and a rechargeable battery for cordless use, it’s perfect for all fabric types.
These impossibly soft slippers are an exquisite combo of luxury and comfort. Like walking on a cloud, their memory foam insoles mold perfectly to your feet. Even more perfect? The stunning price point.
This quilted parka offers waterproof protection and synthetic insulation to keep you warm and dry in any weather. With a detachable hood, elastic waist, and snap-button cuffs, it’s designed for full-body warmth.
These Sony headphones deliver immersive sound and peace with noise-canceling magic, letting you escape into your favorite tunes anytime. With Bluetooth, a built-in microphone, and Alexa voice control, these over-the-ear headphones make life smoother and music better.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ in sleek graphite is your perfect blend of power and portability, with 128 GB of storage to keep all your apps and media handy. Whether for work or play, this tablet’s stunning display and smooth performance make every moment better and more enjoyable.
Transforms your home entertainment with rich, immersive audio with this Amazon fire TV soundbar. With Bluetooth connectivity, it’s a breeze to pair with your devices, making every movie night or playlist sound absolutely amazing.
This food dehydrator makes it easy to create delicious homemade jerky, dried fruits, and even treats for your pup with its versatile, adjustable design. With six stainless steel trays and precise temperature control, this dehydrator turns your favourite snacks into healthy delights with professional-grade results.
These insulated blackout curtains are a chic way to darken your living room, adding a cozy touch while keeping out unwanted light. With their dark grey colour and energy-efficient insulation, these curtains are perfect for creating a peaceful and elegant space.
