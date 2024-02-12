Our top 5 Amazon deals this week

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Gillette, Cetaphil, Joico and more coveted brand items.

Mangroomer Lithium Max Plus+ Body Groomer Get a fresh shave with this advanced body groomer by Mangroomer. Trim both long and short body hair effortlessly with the double-sided trimmer/foil blade head, while the body trimmer side offers 8 settings for precise trimming. Enjoy the flexibility of wet and dry usage, and benefit from the long-lasting lithium MAX PLUS+ battery for extended grooming sessions. $66.7 on Amazon (was $78.6)

Story continues below advertisement

Cetaphil PRO DermaControl Oil Control Moisturizer with SPF 30 This advanced three-in-one Cetaphil lotion combines facial hydration, shine control, and SPF 30 in one convenient product. With broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and Zinc Gluconate to absorb excess oil, achieve a matte finish while replenishing your skin’s moisture barrier. Lightweight and non-greasy, this lotion absorbs quickly, providing long-lasting hydration without clogging pores. $15.8 on Amazon (was $18.56)

Joico Moisture Recovery Treatment Balm Experience the ultimate hair hydration revival in just five minutes with this super-hydrating recovery treatment by Joico. Formulated to go beyond basic moisturizing, it fortifies your hair, enhancing strength and reducing breakage by up to 80 per cent. Simply apply to clean, damp hair, leave in for up to five minutes and rinse for hair that’s stronger, smoother and more resilient. $22.8 on Amazon (was $26.99)

Gillette Fusion5 Mens Razor Enjoy unparalleled closeness and precision with Gillette’s 5-Blade Fusion5 Razor at an affordable price. Engineered with antifriction blades, each refill delivers up to 20 smooth shaves, ensuring long-lasting performance. The Lubrastrip provides comfort and glide, fading when it’s time for a replacement. Soft microfins gently prepare hairs for a close shave, while the precision trimmer handles hard-to-reach places and facial hair styling. $29.74 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Story continues below advertisement

L'Oréal Paris Midnight Serum This non-greasy, non-sticky L’Oreal formula sets a new standard for face serums. Free of parabens, mineral oils and allergens, it’s ideal for sensitive skin and won’t clog pores. Infused with an exclusive Antioxidant Recovery Complex, it revitalizes your skin’s natural renewal process overnight. Experience immediate hydration, velvety softness and visibly smoother, firmer and more radiant skin with diminished wrinkles over time. $22.99 on Amazon (was $25.98)

—

More by The Curator team

Loot bag ideas under $30 for the ultimate birthday celebration

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 they’ll *really* love

10 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $100