12-year-old arrested in violent robbery incident in downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say they arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection with a violent robbery in the downtown area on Friday.

At 4:45 p.m., two boys were in the area of Spence Street and Cumberland Avenue when they verbally confronted a 17-year-old boy who police say was known to them.

A 16-year-old girl who was with the boy attempted to intervene but was assaulted and pushed away. Police say she did not need any medical attention.

As the situation escalated, police say the suspects brandished a machete and demanded the 17-year-old’s property.

The victim gave the suspects his property but he was assaulted with the machete, causing serious injury to his face.

He was taken to the hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police say one of the boys involved was arrested in the 600 block of Langside Street and the 17-year-old’s property was recovered.

A 12-year-old boy is now facing charges of robbery and assault. He was released on an undertaking and turned over to adult custody.

This investigation is continuing by the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information can contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.com.