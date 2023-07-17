Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

12-year-old arrested in violent robbery incident in downtown Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 5:34 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. Manitoba's police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who was shot with a stun gun in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. Manitoba's police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who was shot with a stun gun in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection with a violent robbery in the downtown area on Friday.

At 4:45 p.m., two boys were in the area of Spence Street and Cumberland Avenue when they verbally confronted a 17-year-old boy who police say was known to them.

A 16-year-old girl who was with the boy attempted to intervene but was assaulted and pushed away. Police say she did not need any medical attention.

As the situation escalated, police say the suspects brandished a machete and demanded the 17-year-old’s property.

The victim gave the suspects his property but he was assaulted with the machete, causing serious injury to his face.

He was taken to the hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say one of the boys involved was arrested in the 600 block of Langside Street and the 17-year-old’s property was recovered.

A 12-year-old boy is now facing charges of robbery and assault. He was released on an undertaking and turned over to adult custody.

Trending Now

This investigation is continuing by the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information can contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police chief unveils $10 million strategy to tackle downtown crime'
Winnipeg police chief unveils $10 million strategy to tackle downtown crime
CrimewinnipegRobberyWinnipeg crimeDowntownWPSYouth Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices