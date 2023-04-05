Montreal firefighters extinguish rooftop fire on provincial building

Montreal firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze that spread to the rooftop of a building under construction Wednesday morning.
According to the fire department, the fire started just before 9 a.m. in a construction container outside of the government building.
Officials say the fire climbed the side of the five-storey structure, setting exposed material ablaze and reaching the rooftop.
The construction site is the future offices for the Société Québécoise des Infrastructures, the province’s infrastructure department.
It took more than 80 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
