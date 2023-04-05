Montreal firefighters extinguish rooftop fire on provincial building

See more sharing options

Montreal firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze that spread to the rooftop of a building under construction Wednesday morning.

According to the fire department, the fire started just before 9 a.m. in a construction container outside of the government building.

Officials say the fire climbed the side of the five-storey structure, setting exposed material ablaze and reaching the rooftop.

The construction site is the future offices for the Société Québécoise des Infrastructures, the province’s infrastructure department.

Feu de bâtiment – Intersection Fullum et Ste-Catherine Est – Deuxième alarme – Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/0UUMe8IELl — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) April 5, 2023

It took more than 80 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.