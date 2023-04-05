Woman’s body found inside dumpster, death ruled suspicious by Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say they are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a garbage container in the city’s Anjou borough early Wednesday.

Authorities were called around 8 a.m. to an apartment building on de la Malicorne Place near de la Nantaise Avenue. Officers found the deceased victim inside a dumpster on the property.

Police say the victim is a woman in her 50s and her identity has not yet been confirmed.

Investigators are treating the victim’s death as suspicious. Police said there appears to be no signs of violence on her body.

A safety perimeter was set up in the area as technicians and investigators remained at the scene.