Comments

Canada

Woman’s body found inside dumpster, death ruled suspicious by Montreal police

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 11:15 am
Montreal police say they are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a garbage container in the city’s Anjou borough early Wednesday.

Authorities were called around 8 a.m. to an apartment building on de la Malicorne Place near de la Nantaise Avenue. Officers found the deceased victim inside a dumpster on the property.

Police say the victim is a woman in her 50s and her identity has not yet been confirmed.

Read more: Quebec man accused of killing people with truck appears in court on murder charges

Investigators are treating the victim’s death as suspicious. Police said there appears to be no signs of violence on her body.

Trending Now

A safety perimeter was set up in the area as technicians and investigators remained at the scene.

Montreal Police Suspicious Death Body Found Montreal crime Anjou Montreal suspicious death Montreal deaths Anjou death Anjou suspicious death Montreal woman's body found
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

