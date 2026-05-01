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Fire

Large brush fire in Rocky View County under control

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 2:54 pm
1 min read
A water bomber is seen dumping a load of retardant on a wildfire that broke out near Ghost Lake, west of Calgary on Thursday. View image in full screen
A water bomber is seen dumping a load of retardant on a wildfire that broke out near Ghost Lake, west of Calgary, on Thursday. Global News
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Rocky View County says a large brush fire that started west of Calgary on Thursday is under control and no longer considered to be active.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. on Thursday, north of Highway 1 (Trans Canada Highway) near Range Road 54, south of Ghost Lake, about 30 kilometres west of Calgary.

A large plume of smoke, which grew to about 12 hectares (30 acres) in size, was visible from the city for much of the day.

The rapidly growing fire on Thursday forced fire crews from Rocky View County to call for help from several other neighbouring fire departments. View image in full screen
The rapidly growing fire on Thursday forced fire crews from Rocky View County to call for help from several other neighbouring fire departments. Global News

Fire crews from Rocky View County were forced to call in support from the Madden, Bighorn and Calgary fire departments.

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Alberta Forestry also sent at least one water bomber that could be seen repeatedly dropping retardant on the fire.

The Rocky View County fire department was forced to call in support from Alberta Wildfire and surrounding fire departments as they scrambled to contain a large brush fire near Ghost Lake on Thursday. View image in full screen
The Rocky View County fire department was forced to call in support from Alberta Wildfire and surrounding fire departments as they scrambled to contain a large brush fire near Ghost Lake on Thursday. Global News

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rocky View County announced that the fire had been brought under control, but that crews would remain on scene overnight looking for any hot spots.

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The increasingly dry conditions have also prompted Rocky View County Fire Services to issue a fire advisory, which means no new fire permits will be issued and all existing permits are suspended.

The county has also warned that a fire ban could be issued if conditions worsen.

Information on all the fire restrictions in Alberta is available online at albertafirebans.ca.

The provincial government's latest fire danger map shows the fire danger across much of southern Alberta is listed as high to extreme. View image in full screen
The provincial government’s latest fire danger map shows high to extreme fire danger across much of southern Alberta. Source: Alberta.ca

The provincial government’s fire danger map, available online, shows that despite the lack of warm sunny weather in southern Alberta so far this spring, the fire danger across a large swath of the province is rated from high to extreme.

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Click to play video: 'Alberta boosts wildfire defences in Cypress Hills'
Alberta boosts wildfire defences in Cypress Hills

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