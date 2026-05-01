Large brush fire in Rocky View County under control

Rocky View County says a large brush fire that started west of Calgary on Thursday is under control and no longer considered to be active.
The fire was reported around 1 p.m. on Thursday, north of Highway 1 (Trans Canada Highway) near Range Road 54, south of Ghost Lake, about 30 kilometres west of Calgary.
A large plume of smoke, which grew to about 12 hectares (30 acres) in size, was visible from the city for much of the day.
Fire crews from Rocky View County were forced to call in support from the Madden, Bighorn and Calgary fire departments.
Alberta Forestry also sent at least one water bomber that could be seen repeatedly dropping retardant on the fire.
Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rocky View County announced that the fire had been brought under control, but that crews would remain on scene overnight looking for any hot spots.
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The increasingly dry conditions have also prompted Rocky View County Fire Services to issue a fire advisory, which means no new fire permits will be issued and all existing permits are suspended.
The county has also warned that a fire ban could be issued if conditions worsen.
Information on all the fire restrictions in Alberta is available online at albertafirebans.ca.
The provincial government’s fire danger map, available online, shows that despite the lack of warm sunny weather in southern Alberta so far this spring, the fire danger across a large swath of the province is rated from high to extreme.
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