Fire at Toronto yacht club being treated as arson: police

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Police say a fire at a Toronto yacht club is now being investigated as arson after a blaze ripped through the building on the shores of the Humber River.

A spokesperson for Toronto police confirmed to Global News they were treating the three-alarm fire early on Wednesday morning at the Toronto Humber Yacht Club.

The three-alarm fire was described as “fully involved” by firefighters, spreading from the property but not causing any injuries.

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Initially, officers said they didn’t know what caused the fire, but on Thursday, they confirmed they suspected arson.

Local Coun. Amber Morley said her office had already been working with the yacht club on its future.

“My office has been engaged in the future of the Toronto Humber Yacht Club for the last several months, both with Council and the local community,” her office said in a statement.

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“This morning’s fire was an unexpected and deeply unfortunate incident. I am thankful there were no injuries and for the great efforts of Toronto Fire. We await the findings of the Fire Marshal and will keep the community updated as details become available.”