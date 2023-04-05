Major fire forces evacuations east of downtown Montreal

A major fire in the Hochelaga neighbourhood east of downtown Montreal forced dozens of residents from their homes early Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out at around 3 a.m. in a three-storey apartment building on Dézéry Street near De Rouen Street.
More than 150 firefighters battled the five-alarm blaze. The fire spread to several adjacent properties before being brought under control.
Those evacuated from their homes were housed temporarily in a nearby arena.
Two firefighters were injured but are expected to recover.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
