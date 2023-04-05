Menu

Fire

Major fire forces evacuations east of downtown Montreal

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 7:49 am
A five-alarm fire forces dozens from their homes in east-end Montreal. Wednesday, April 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A five-alarm fire forces dozens from their homes in east-end Montreal. Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Global News
A major fire in the Hochelaga neighbourhood east of downtown Montreal forced dozens of residents from their homes early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at around 3 a.m. in a three-storey apartment building on Dézéry Street near De Rouen Street.

More than 150 firefighters battled the five-alarm blaze. The fire spread to several adjacent properties before being brought under control.

Read more: Montreal police confirm 6th and 7th bodies found in ruins of heritage building fire

Those evacuated from their homes were housed temporarily in a nearby arena.

Two firefighters were injured but are expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FirefightersEvacuationBlazeMontreal fireHochelagafive-alarmHochelaga firede rouen streetdezery street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

