Montreal police confirm 6th and 7th bodies found in ruins of heritage building fire

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say two more bodies were extracted from the rubble left behind after a deadly fire ripped through a heritage building in Old Montreal earlier this month.

The update Monday comes as the city’s fire department continued to search the ruins of what was a five-alarm blaze on March 16. The bodies of seven missing people have been found and extracted to date.

Insp. David Shane also confirmed the identities of four victims who were killed in the fire: An Wu, 31; Dania Zafar, 31; Saniya Khan, 31; and Nathan Sears, 35. Police have been in contact with their families.

“Our hearts go out to you,” Shane said.

Read more: Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, police identified Camille Maheux, a 76-year-old renowned photographer, as the first victim.

A total of five victims have been identified. The identification of the latest victims has not yet been made.

Police said it’s too soon to say what caused the fire, but the investigation continues.

Fire operations chief Martin Guilbault says the fire department secured the structure and deployed search dogs, who helped locate the final two bodies. He says searchers don’t believe there are more victims but will continue to look through the scene.

Some of those who were missing in the blaze had rented their accommodations on Airbnb and witnesses have raised questions about the safety of the building that housed illegal rentals.

Last Friday, the short-term rental company said it would pull listings in the province that don’t have a permit from the Quebec government.

— with files from The Canadian Press