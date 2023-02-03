Menu

Crime

Battlefords RCMP search for 2 armed persons after man left with serious injuries

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 5:59 pm
Métis Nation–Saskatchewan pledges to fund North Battleford shelter facing closure View image in full screen
Battlefords RCMP are investigating an altercation after two armed individuals wearing red bandannas left one man with serious injuries. File / Global News

One man was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious following an altercation with two armed individuals wearing red bandanas.

The incident occurred at a North Battleford residence on the 1200 block of 108th Street.

The Battlefords RCMP received a report of the injured man on Feb. 3, 2023, at approximately 6:15 a.m., and immediately responded and located the injured man.

“Initial investigation determined two armed individuals entered the residence,” according to a release. “A firearm was discharged and the male was injured. The individuals … then left the residence.”

Trending Now

The Battlefords RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident along with the Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Police are asking anyone has any information about this incident, or if they noticed any suspicious activity in the area of 108th Street around 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 3, to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Saskatchewan NewsNorth BattlefordBattlefords RCMParmed personsbattlefords newsgun altercationNorth Battleford investigation
