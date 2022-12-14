Police respond to 5 separate firearm incidents in North Battleford within 4 days

Send this page to someone via email

Police responded to five separate firearm discharge incidents in a matter of four days in North Battleford, Sask.

In a release, Battleford RCMP stated the first incident started on Dec. 10 at 3:38 a.m. after police received the report of shots being fired at a local residence on 8th Avenue.

“Officers on scene determined a suspect shot at the victim’s house and shattered the window,” Battleford RCMP stated.

The second incident took place shortly after.

“At approximately 4:15 a.m., Battlefords RCMP received a second report of a single shot being fired. Officers patrolled the community and located the victim in a vehicle. Officers saw the back tailgate of the vehicle had some minor damage.”

Police said in both incidents, there were no injuries reported and no clear descriptors of vehicles or suspects involved.

On Dec. 11 at 2 a.m. Battlefords RCMP received a 911 call of a person who was shot.

“The call was disconnected,” police stated. “Officers were able to confirm the location of the call was at a residence located in North Battleford. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who appeared to have sustained injury from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to hospital by EMS.”

Police gathered information and learned that three unknown individuals dressed in black were seen leaving the house. Officers conducted a thorough search of the residence for evidence.

On Dec. 12 at approximately 11:15 p.m., Battlefords RCMP received the report of an individual who sustained injury from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately attended and launched an investigation.

“Initial information gathered by police determined the male victim was walking along the intersection of 110th Street and 11th Ave in North Battleford when he was shot,” police stated.

“The victim walked to a nearby house for medical assistance and was treated by EMS for injuries described as being serious, but non-life threatening. There were no suspects identified or vehicles involved.”

Officers are continuing to investigate each incident and have increased proactive patrols in the community to help maintain public safety.

The following day, police stated at approximately 3 a.m., Battlefords RCMP were at a hospital for an unrelated call when a female entered the building reporting she had been shot in the head.

Police said the victim was driving in her vehicle and observed a dark-coloured vehicle that began to follow her.

“When she approached 105th street, near a gas station, the vehicle pulled up beside the victim’s driver’s side,” Battlefords RCMP stated.

“An unknown individual discharged a firearm towards the victim’s vehicle, shattering both driver’s side windows. Both the front and rear driver’s side windows were shattered. The victim was able to drive home and was taken to hospital by a family member for treatment of what were described as being serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police seized the victim’s vehicle for further investigation and officers are working to gather a detailed description of the suspect(s) and the suspect vehicle.

Battleford RCMP said there is insufficient information available at this time to confirm whether the victims and the suspects are known to each other or if these incidents are related. Police stated that based on preliminary information gathered through neighbourhood inquiries and interviews, there are some indications the incidents may be gang-related.

“In the aftermath of these incidents, Battlefords RCMP is working tirelessly to investigate all aspects of these incidents, including the events and interactions leading up to reports of the discharge of firearms,” said Insp. Jesse Gilbert, officer in charge of the Battlefords RCMP.

“Battlefords RCMP continues to conduct witness interviews and gather physical evidence to create an accurate picture of the motives behind these crimes and whether some of the victims were targeted. Residents in the community can expect to see an increased police presence as officers investigate these incidents and work to help maintain public safety.”

Police are asking residents in the community to report information about any of these incidents to police immediately and to assist with identifying the people and/or vehicles involved. Information can be reported to Battlefords RCMP by calling 306-446-1720. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.