North Battleford, Sask. man arrested after Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation

A 44-year-old North Battleford man is facing luring charges after a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation led to an arrest on Jan. 19.

Officers were investigating after a man attempted to meet with a 12-year-old girl for a sexual purpose between Jan. 11 and Jan. 15.

A search warrant was executed on a North Battleford residence on Jan. 19, and electronic devices were seized.

Police arrested 44-year-old Joseph Farnell and charged him with luring a child, invitation to sexual touching, and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Farnell was released with several conditions and is expected to appear in court March 13.