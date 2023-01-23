Menu

Crime

North Battleford, Sask. man arrested after Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 3:48 pm
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit made an arrest in North Battleford after an investigation into a man attempting to meet a 12-year-old girl. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit made an arrest in North Battleford after an investigation into a man attempting to meet a 12-year-old girl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 44-year-old North Battleford man is facing luring charges after a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation led to an arrest on Jan. 19.

Officers were investigating after a man attempted to meet with a 12-year-old girl for a sexual purpose between Jan. 11 and Jan. 15.

A search warrant was executed on a North Battleford residence on Jan. 19, and electronic devices were seized.

Police arrested 44-year-old Joseph Farnell and charged him with luring a child, invitation to sexual touching, and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Farnell was released with several conditions and is expected to appear in court March 13.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Internet Child Exploitation(ICE) Unit shares tips on cyber-safety'
Saskatoon Internet Child Exploitation(ICE) Unit shares tips on cyber-safety
PoliceSaskatchewan NewsCourtNorth BattlefordInternet Child Exploitation UnitSexual TouchingLuring a child
