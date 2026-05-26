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Crime

Police charge 4 people after fragrances stolen across Hamilton

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 8:55 am
1 min read
Perfumes View image in full screen
A general view of the Mercedes-Benz VIP Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2012 at Lincoln Center on Feb. 12, 2012, in New York City. Police in Hamilton arrested four people after fragrances were stolen throughout the city this spring. Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
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Police in Hamilton caught the scent of four people and arrested them after fragrances were stolen throughout the city this spring.

Investigators said 13 thefts have occurred since April at several Shoppers Drug Mart locations. Police said officers observed an escalation in the incidents, with suspects using hammers to smash glass fragrance display cases before stealing large quantities of perfume and cologne products.

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The last three incidents occurred on May 21 and 22 before four people were arrested, police said in a news release Monday.

Offices seized two backpacks containing perfume and cologne products bearing Shoppers Drug Mart stickers, a hammer, a crowbar and a knife.

The losses from the thefts exceeded $21,000, police said.

Four people face multiple charges, including robbery, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation.

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