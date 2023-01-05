‘Most-transmissible’ COVID-19 subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The “most transmissible” COVID-19 variant to date is in Alberta.

On Wednesday, an Alberta Health spokesperson confirmed four cases of XBB.1.5 have been identified in the province.

“We are monitoring this new subvariant and managing cases as they emerge,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Genomic sequencing able to detect the specific subvariant is only done on PCR tests, which in Alberta are restricted to people with high clinical risk from infection or people who live and/or work in high-risk settings.

The new subvariant nicknamed “Kraken” is the result of the recombination of two earlier BA.2 subvariants and is the most transmissible COVID variant yet.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is the most transmissible subvariant that has been detected yet,” WHO technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said. “The reason for this are the mutations that are within this recombinant – this subvariant of Omicron – allowing this virus to adhere to the cell and replicate easily.”

2:11 New COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 ‘most transmissible’ detected yet: WHO

The province encourages Albertans to stay up-to-date on immunizations. Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are recommended five months after a last dose or most recent infection, with a shorter interval considered for people at high risk of severe outcomes.

“Wearing a mask, especially in crowded indoor settings, can help reduce the risk of becoming sick and help protect others from being exposed,” Alberta Health said.

BREAKING: Alberta Health spox confirms four cases of XBB.1.5 (aka Kraken) have been detected in the province so far.

XBB.1.5 has been shown to be more transmissible and immune-evading than any other COVID variant.#COVID19AB — Adam Toy (@Adam_Toy) January 5, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Craig Jenne, associate professor at the University of Calgary’s department of microbiology, immunology and infectious disease, said the emergence of a new variant shouldn’t be a surprise.

“We know more variants will continue to emerge. Every time (COVID-19) infects somebody, there’s a risk of mutations leading to yet another variant. And this is a variant that has picked up the ability to be more infectious than its original Omicron version,” Jenne told Global News.

Read more: Alberta kids to get access to more COVID vaccine options

Earlier on Wednesday, Kerkhove said XBB.1.5 has been detected in 29 countries worldwide, including the United States.

“It does have a growth advantage above all of the other subvariants.”

Kerkhove noted there has been a rapid spread in the northeast U.S.

2:40 Health Matters: Kraken subvariant, new vaccine options in Alberta, preventing exercise injury

The U.S. Centres for Disease Control said XBB.1.5 has quickly become 44 per cent of cases nationally, on the verge of becoming the dominant variant.

Story continues below advertisement

“XBB.1.5 may be more transmissible than other variants, but we don’t know if it causes more severe disease,” the CDC said, a sentiment echoed by the World Health Organization.

“We do expect further waves of infection around the world, but that doesn’t have to translate into further waves of death because our countermeasures continue to work,” said Van Kerkhove, referring to vaccines and treatments.

Updated data on Alberta’s COVID hospitalizations, deaths and PCR testing since Dec. 19, 2022, is expected to be released Friday afternoon.

–with files from Reuters