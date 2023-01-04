SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

At least 12 cases of XBB 1.5 COVID-19 subvariant now confirmed in B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 9:56 pm
Click to play video: 'New COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 ‘most transmissible’ detected yet: WHO'
New COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 ‘most transmissible’ detected yet: WHO
World Health Organization (WHO) emergencies programme COVID-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said Wednesday that they were keeping an eye on the new XBB.1.5 subvariant, saying it has a "growth advantage" and was "the most transmissible subvariant that has been detected yet." She added the organization doesn't have an indication the severity has changed.

The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 XBB 1.5 subvariant continues to grow in British Columbia, with at least 12 cases documented as of Wednesday, the province’s health minister said.

That’s up from the five cases confirmed last Friday, Adrian Dix said. And it’s likely a significant undercount.

Read more: 21 cases of XBB.1.5. COVID subvariant confirmed in Canada

“There are obviously more cases than that. These are the tested cases that have gone through whole genome sequencing,” Dix said.

“What it tells you is it’s here in B.C. For the moment it’s not the most important subvariant, but it’s just starting here.”

Accurately tracking the true number of cases of the new variant in the community is currently virtually impossible, as the province stopped doing PCR tests for the majority of the public in December 2021.

XBB.1.5 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron subvariant XBB and has been deemed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the “most transmissible” COVID strain so far.

Click to play video: 'Kraken variant in B.C. and China’s COVID travel restrictions set to take effect'
Kraken variant in B.C. and China’s COVID travel restrictions set to take effect

Earlier Wednesday, the national  Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed at least 21 known cases in the country.

The subvariant, which has earned the nickname Kraken on social media, is spreading rapidly in Asia, and is believed to now account for about 70 per cent of cases in the northeastern U.S. according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PHAC has not said yet if it considers XBB 1.5 a variant of concern. Officials in B.C. say they are watching it closely, and Dix urged people to recommit themselves to precautions including wearing masks, staying home when sick and washing hands.

He also urged people to get a COVID-19 booster shot if they have not had one yet.

Read more: B.C. health officials monitoring COVID subvariant ‘Kraken’ spreading in U.S., Asia

“The concern about this subvariant … is the likelihood that it may spread more easily, not that it’s more severe,” he said.

“This is the time to be cautious and get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

As of Monday, data from the B.C. Ministry of Health showed that about 63 per cent of British Columbians aged 18 and up had received a third dose of the vaccine, while about 37 per cent had received a fourth dose.

The update comes hours ahead of new COVID-19 travel measures being implemented amid concerns about the new subvariant’s spread.

Staring at 9 p.m. Wednesday, travellers departing from China, Hong Kong and Macau will need to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to Canada.

