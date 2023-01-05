Waterloo police release suspect photos from Kitchener break-in investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man they want to speak to about a break-in that occurred in Kitchener last month.

According to police, a man broke into a business near King and Ottawa streets on Dec. 29, shortly after 5 a.m.

Police say that after breaking in, the man came across an employee and ran away.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.