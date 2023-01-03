Menu

Crime

Police investigate Monday night buy-and-sell robbery in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 3:09 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. File / Getty

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for a man in connection with a buy-and-sell robbery on Monday night in Kitchener.

A release from the service says officers were dispatched to the Kingsdale area of the city at around 8:10 p.m. after a robbery was reported.

Read more: 3 businesses in same stretch of Kitchener hit in Monday morning break-ins

When the officers arrived at Connaught and Munroe streets, they learned that a 20-year-old man was looking to complete a deal for a cellphone he was looking to sell on a buy-and-sell website.

When the victim arrived at the meeting, he was assaulted by a stranger who took off with the cellphone.

The victim did not report any injuries in connection with the attack.

Read more: Police find 12 of 32 missing semi-trailers in Brant County and North Dumfries

Police describe the suspect as having a slim build, standing around five feet eight inches to six feet one inch tall and looking around 20 years of age. He was reported to be wearing a black jacket, black pants and a black bandana.

The service says officers are continuing to investigate and is asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

