Police find 12 of 32 missing semi-trailers in Brant County and North Dumfries

Waterloo Regional Police say that 12 of the 32 semi-trailers that had been recently stolen from a parking lot in Kitchener have been recovered.
They say the missing trailers were found in industrial areas in North Dumfries and Brant County.
The trailers went missing from a business near Victoria Street North and Forwell Road sometime between Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 6 a.m.
Police say the trailers are not branded with a particular company’s name but do have a blue Wabash logo on them.
They are still searching for the other 20 trailers. Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
