Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police find 12 of 32 missing semi-trailers in Brant County and North Dumfries

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 10:25 am
Waterloo Regional Police are still looking for 20 of the stolen semi-trailers. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are still looking for 20 of the stolen semi-trailers. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say that 12 of the 32 semi-trailers that had been recently stolen from a parking lot in Kitchener have been recovered.

They say the missing trailers were found in industrial areas in North Dumfries and Brant County.

Read more: 32 semi-trailers stolen from business in Kitchener over the weekend

The trailers went missing from a business near Victoria Street North and Forwell Road sometime between Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 6 a.m.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police say the trailers are not branded with a particular company’s name but do have a blue Wabash logo on them.

They are still searching for the other 20 trailers. Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeBrant CountyVictoria Street KitchenerNorth DumfriesKitchener theftsForwell Road KitchenerKitchener trailers stolen
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers