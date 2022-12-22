Police find 12 of 32 missing semi-trailers in Brant County and North Dumfries

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say that 12 of the 32 semi-trailers that had been recently stolen from a parking lot in Kitchener have been recovered.

They say the missing trailers were found in industrial areas in North Dumfries and Brant County.

The trailers went missing from a business near Victoria Street North and Forwell Road sometime between Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 6 a.m.

Police say the trailers are not branded with a particular company’s name but do have a blue Wabash logo on them.

They are still searching for the other 20 trailers. Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.