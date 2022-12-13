32 semi-trailers stolen from business in Kitchener over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say that 32 truck trailers went missing from a business in Kitchener over the weekend.

The trailers were discovered to be missing on Monday morning from a business near Victoria Street North and Forwell Road and then the police were called in.

According to police, they were reported to have been stolen between 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Police say they are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.