London Drugs says it can’t fill new prescriptions amid recovery from ‘cybersecurity incident’

Send this page to someone via email

London Drugs says it is temporarily unable to fill new prescriptions due to a “connectivity issue.”

The update comes as the pharmacy giant continues to “gradually reopen” its Western Canada stores a week after experiencing a “cybersecurity incident.”

0:59 Day 3 of London Drugs closure after cyberattack

As of Monday, the company said it had reopened core services in 40 Western Canadian stores, with a goal of having all of its 79 stores open by the end of Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we have communicated over the last few days, our store systems are necessarily complex, as is the need to connect with multiple third-party provider systems, all with different requirements to ensure a smooth and safe reconnection,” London Drugs said in a Monday update.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We hope to have this rectified as soon as possible. Our pharmacy staff are available at all stores to assist with questions or urgent needs.”

The company said people who need help with existing prescriptions should call their local pharmacy or visit it in person with their previous prescription bottles or devices.

1:47 Cyberattack prompts all London Drugs locations to close temporarily

You can find a list of store openings on London Drugs’ website.

Services available in the stores that have partially reopened include pharmacists, Canada Post locations and its Insurance Services Call Centre. Optical locations are projected to reopen by the end of the day Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the company said it continues to work on restoring systems at each store with the help of external third-party cybersecurity experts.

London Drugs has not revealed details about the cybersecurity incident, however, it said Monday that it had “not seen any evidence that any customer databases were compromised, including our pharmacy patients and LDExtras members databases.”

The company said it would directly notify customers if it determines their personal information was affected.