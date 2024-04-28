Menu

Canada

London Drugs says stores in western Canada closed until further notice

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 28, 2024 4:49 pm
Retail and pharmacy chain London Drugs took to social media Sunday to inform shoppers the company's stores across western Canada would be closed until further notice. View image in full screen
Retail and pharmacy chain London Drugs took to social media Sunday to inform shoppers the company's stores across western Canada would be closed until further notice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nono Shen
Retail and pharmacy chain London Drugs took to social media Sunday to inform shoppers the company’s stores across western Canada will be closed until further notice.

In a tweet to X, London Drugs said it was experiencing an “operational issue” that led to the closure.

Global News spoke to staff at two different stores in Edmonton who said the ‘issue’ started this morning and was “company wide.”

No reason was given for the closures.

In a post to Facebook, the company said the closure would not be permanent.

The company said the pharmacists are standing by to help customers with urgent needs, but advised shoppers to call their local stores directly to make arrangements.

More to come…

