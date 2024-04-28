London Drugs says stores in western Canada closed until further notice

Send this page to someone via email

Retail and pharmacy chain London Drugs took to social media Sunday to inform shoppers the company’s stores across western Canada will be closed until further notice.

In a tweet to X, London Drugs said it was experiencing an “operational issue” that led to the closure.

Global News spoke to staff at two different stores in Edmonton who said the ‘issue’ started this morning and was “company wide.”

No reason was given for the closures.

In a post to Facebook, the company said the closure would not be permanent.

Pharmacists are standing by to support with urgent pharmacy needs. We advise customers to phone their local store's pharmacy to make arrangements. — London Drugs (@LondonDrugs) April 28, 2024

The company said the pharmacists are standing by to help customers with urgent needs, but advised shoppers to call their local stores directly to make arrangements.

More to come…