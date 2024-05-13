SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘We are extremely concerned’: B.C. officials on wildfire burning near Fort Nelson

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Thousands forced from their homes due to wildfire burning near Fort Nelson'
Thousands forced from their homes due to wildfire burning near Fort Nelson
B.C.'s Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Bowinn Ma, said the Parker Lake wildfire, burning about 2.5 kilometres from Fort Nelson, continues to be a challenge for wildfire crews and they are extremely concerned about the volatile conditions.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The next 48 hours are going to be very challenging for B.C. wildfire crews as the Parker Lake wildfire is burning just 2.5 kilometres west of Fort Nelson.

“We are extremely concerned,” said Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s Minister of Emergency Preparedness, at a press conference on Monday morning.

About 4,700 people are on evacuation order at this time, Ma said, with an evacuation alert upgraded to an evacuation order on Monday morning.

The Parker Lake wildfire is now about 5,280 hectares in size and highways 97 and 77 remain closed north of Fort Nelson.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Ma said it is “extremely uncommon” to have so many people on evacuation orders this early in the wildfire season.

Click to play video: 'Parker Lake wildfire causes evacuation of nearby Fort Nelson'
Parker Lake wildfire causes evacuation of nearby Fort Nelson
Trending Now

Late Sunday, Ma urged those who still remained in the area to leave immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

“Commercial accommodation in the area is limited, however, we’ve set up an additional accommodation site at Sunset Prairie with 200 rooms,” she said.

“Rooms are available and evacuees who need assistance can go straight to reception centre at Sunset Prairie to receive accommodation. Reception centres are also open at Fort St John, Dawson Creek and Prince George. Province staff are on the ground to help process support for evacuees as quickly as possible.”

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices