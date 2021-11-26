Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

London Drugs hoping more volunteers join its Stocking Stuffers for Seniors campaign

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 1:34 pm
Click to play video: 'London Drugs hoping more Edmonton volunteers join in its Stocking Stuffers for Seniors campaign' London Drugs hoping more Edmonton volunteers join in its Stocking Stuffers for Seniors campaign
WATCH ABOVE: Perry Lubberding, the store manager for the Oliver Square London Drugs said Friday that there are still many wish lists available in the Edmonton area for the company's Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program.

An annual campaign that helps isolated seniors have a happier holiday is hoping to rally more volunteers to purchase gifts.

The London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program invites customers to fulfill the wish list of a local senior and runs in all Western Canada stores.

Perry Lubberding, the store manager for the Oliver Square London Drugs in downtown Edmonton, said Friday there are still many wish lists available in the Edmonton area.

“We still have a number of tags to pick up in many of the stores, and we’re certainly looking for support,” Lubberding said.

“You walk into any London Drugs, they’ll have a Christmas tree set up in their store — typically at the front of the store. You go to that tree, you grab a tag and fulfill the wish list that’s there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Donated items don’t necessarily need to be purchased from a London Drugs store either — the company said any new, non-gift wrapped item is accepted.

Read more: Time to give: Edmonton charities and non-profits readying for the holidays

This year’s campaign started Nov. 12 and runs until Dec. 8. Lubberding said while there are still many wish lists that need to be claimed, he’s hopeful that Edmontonians rally as they did last year.

Trending Stories

“(Last year) we were a little bit worried going into it, how it was going to be taken on. But it was extremely successful last year.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "(Last year) we were a little bit worried going into it, how it was going to be taken on. But it was extremely successful last year."

“So many seniors were isolated with the pandemic, and people couldn’t see them,” he said. “So this was a way of giving back and providing (seniors) with a really wonderful day and experience that maybe got them through a lonely time.”

Many of the gift requests are simple — items like a toilet paper, soap and Kleenex: “Typically essentials for a lot of the seniors.”

The program started in 2015, with the hope of helping 40 seniors with Operation Friendship Seniors’ Society. It has grown tremendously, expanding year after year.

In 2020, London Drugs stores in Edmonton fulfilled gift requests for close to 30,000 seniors.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a wonderful program that we’d like to continue to grow and we’re so proud.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's a wonderful program that we'd like to continue to grow and we're so proud."
Click to play video: 'London Drugs kicks off Stocking Stuffers for Seniors campaign' London Drugs kicks off Stocking Stuffers for Seniors campaign

You can find out more on how to participate in the program on the London Drugs website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Christmas tagLondon Drugs tagEdmonton seniors tagEdmonton Christmas tagStocking Stuffers tagstocking stuffers for seniors tagEdmonton volunteering tagLondon Drugs Stocking Stuffers For Seniors tagEdmonton London Drugs tagedmonton christmas campaign tagStocking Stuffers for Seniors 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers