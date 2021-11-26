London Drugs hoping more volunteers join its Stocking Stuffers for Seniors campaign

Send this page to someone via email

An annual campaign that helps isolated seniors have a happier holiday is hoping to rally more volunteers to purchase gifts.

The London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program invites customers to fulfill the wish list of a local senior and runs in all Western Canada stores.

Perry Lubberding, the store manager for the Oliver Square London Drugs in downtown Edmonton, said Friday there are still many wish lists available in the Edmonton area.

“We still have a number of tags to pick up in many of the stores, and we’re certainly looking for support,” Lubberding said.

“You walk into any London Drugs, they’ll have a Christmas tree set up in their store — typically at the front of the store. You go to that tree, you grab a tag and fulfill the wish list that’s there.”

Donated items don’t necessarily need to be purchased from a London Drugs store either — the company said any new, non-gift wrapped item is accepted.

This year’s campaign started Nov. 12 and runs until Dec. 8. Lubberding said while there are still many wish lists that need to be claimed, he’s hopeful that Edmontonians rally as they did last year.

"(Last year) we were a little bit worried going into it, how it was going to be taken on. But it was extremely successful last year."

“So many seniors were isolated with the pandemic, and people couldn’t see them,” he said. “So this was a way of giving back and providing (seniors) with a really wonderful day and experience that maybe got them through a lonely time.”

Many of the gift requests are simple — items like a toilet paper, soap and Kleenex: “Typically essentials for a lot of the seniors.”

The program started in 2015, with the hope of helping 40 seniors with Operation Friendship Seniors’ Society. It has grown tremendously, expanding year after year.

In 2020, London Drugs stores in Edmonton fulfilled gift requests for close to 30,000 seniors.

"It's a wonderful program that we'd like to continue to grow and we're so proud."

You can find out more on how to participate in the program on the London Drugs website.