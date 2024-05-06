Winkler man faces long list of charges after police find dozens of firearms

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old from Winkler is facing nearly a dozen charges after police say they found an arsenal of weapons at a home in the southern Manitoba city.

The bust was part of an ongoing investigation, known as Project Recoil, which kicked off Feb. 1 after police say they learned about someone potentially manufacturing prohibited suppressors in the community.

Project Recoil is a joint effort between Winkler police, their counterparts in the neighbouring city of Morden, and the RCMP’s national weapons enforcement team.

Police said they searched the home on April 29 and seized 21 rifles, four shotguns, a homemade cannon with a projectile, a crossbow and an antique handgun.

The search also turned up body armour, a 3D printer equipped to make guns, firearm accessories and 6,500 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect, who has been released with conditions and will appear in court next week, faces a raft of charges, including manufacturing a prohibited firearm and prohibited device, careless use of a firearm, and multiple unlawful storage and possession offences related to guns.