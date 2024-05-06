Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winkler man faces long list of charges after police find dozens of firearms

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 2:09 pm
1 min read
An arsenal of firearms seized by police in Winkler, Man. View image in full screen
An arsenal of firearms seized by police in Winkler, Man. Winkler Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 22-year-old from Winkler is facing nearly a dozen charges after police say they found an arsenal of weapons at a home in the southern Manitoba city.

The bust was part of an ongoing investigation, known as Project Recoil, which kicked off Feb. 1 after police say they learned about someone potentially manufacturing prohibited suppressors in the community.

Project Recoil is a joint effort between Winkler police, their counterparts in the neighbouring city of Morden, and the RCMP’s national weapons enforcement team.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said they searched the home on April 29 and seized 21 rifles, four shotguns, a homemade cannon with a projectile, a crossbow and an antique handgun.

The search also turned up body armour, a 3D printer equipped to make guns, firearm accessories and 6,500 rounds of ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, who has been released with conditions and will appear in court next week, faces a raft of charges, including manufacturing a prohibited firearm and prohibited device, careless use of a firearm, and multiple unlawful storage and possession offences related to guns.

Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices