Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 businesses in same stretch of Kitchener hit in Monday morning break-ins

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 9:33 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say that three businesses in Kitchener were broken into in the southern end of Kitchener early Monday.

Police say the break-ins at the three separate businesses occurred at around 3 a.m. near Trillium Drive and Strasburg Road.

Read more: Police find 12 of 32 missing semi-trailers in Brant County and North Dumfries

In each case, police say the thief (or thieves) forced their way into the businesses before making off with merchandise using a pickup truck that had been stolen at one of the locations as well.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeStrasburg Road KitchenerKitchener Break inTrillium Drive Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers