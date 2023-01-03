3 businesses in same stretch of Kitchener hit in Monday morning break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say that three businesses in Kitchener were broken into in the southern end of Kitchener early Monday.

Police say the break-ins at the three separate businesses occurred at around 3 a.m. near Trillium Drive and Strasburg Road.

In each case, police say the thief (or thieves) forced their way into the businesses before making off with merchandise using a pickup truck that had been stolen at one of the locations as well.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477