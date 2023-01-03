3 businesses in same stretch of Kitchener hit in Monday morning break-ins

Waterloo Regional Police say that three businesses in Kitchener were broken into in the southern end of Kitchener early Monday.
Police say the break-ins at the three separate businesses occurred at around 3 a.m. near Trillium Drive and Strasburg Road.
In each case, police say the thief (or thieves) forced their way into the businesses before making off with merchandise using a pickup truck that had been stolen at one of the locations as well.
Police say they are continuing to investigate and anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
