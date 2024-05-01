Hate crime probe launched after B.C. activist calls Oct. 7 Hamas attack ‘heroic’

Vancouver police have arrested one person and are probing whether their comments made at a protest last week broke hate crime laws.
The comments, captured on video and widely shared on social media, were made Friday during a Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
In the video, Charlotte Kates of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network can be seen describing the Hamas Oct. 7 attack on Israel — which killed about 1,200 people, most of whom were civilians — as “heroic and brave.”
Kates then lead the crowd in a chant of “Long live October 7th,” and called for the delisting of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah and several other groups as terrorist organizations.
“These are resistance fighters, these are our heroes, these are the ones who are sacrificing so we can live and speak and struggle and fight,” she told the gathering.
Premier David Eby later described the comments as “reprehensible” and “the most hateful” he could imagine.
“Celebrating the murder, the rape of innocent people attending a music festival — it’s awful,” Eby said on Monday.
In a Wednesday media release, police said they support the public’s right to protest and express unpopular opinions.
“We also have a responsibility to ensure public comments don’t promote or incite hatred, encourage violence, or make people feel unsafe,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.
“We will continue to thoroughly investigate every hate incident and will pursue criminal charges whenever there is evidence of a hate crime.”
Global News is seeking comment from Kates.
Police said she has been released from custody pending further investigation.
- Infant, grandparents killed in Highway 401 crash after police pursuit from LCBO robbery
- Canada’s most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. over Toronto homicide
- Parents of slain Halifax teen grapple with grief, anger: ‘No one listened’
- Trump faces jail threat as judge fines him for breaking gag order during trial
Comments