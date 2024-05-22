Teen boy among three dead after knife brawl in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead after a violent brawl that is now a triple homicide investigation by Montreal police.

Officers were called just after 7 p.m. Tuesday after a fight broke out involving a large group of people in an alleyway off Mentana Street in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

The three male victims aged 15, 23 and 25 years old were all sent to hospital in critical condition with what police described as serious stab wounds.

Police confirmed they later died from their injuries while in hospital.

“According to initial information, it was a conflict which degenerated in the alley between several people and it was at this moment that the three victims were injured,” said police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle, according to witness accounts gathered by investigators.

The possible getaway car was found by police abandoned nearby. It appeared to have crashed into a small sapling.

Police have made no arrests in the case. The reason behind the conflict remains unknown, according to police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

A command post has been established on Rachel Street near the site of the incident.

Rachel is closed between avenue Christophe-Colomb Avenue and St-André Street.

Montreal police confirm there have been 16 homicides on the territory of Montreal this year.