Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen boy among three dead after knife brawl in Montreal

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 8:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: Wednesday, May 22, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Wednesday, May 22, 2024, including a triple homicide investigation in Montreal.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people are dead after a violent brawl that is now a triple homicide investigation by Montreal police.

Officers were called just after 7 p.m. Tuesday after a fight broke out involving a large group of people in an alleyway off Mentana Street in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

The three male victims aged 15, 23 and 25 years old were all sent to hospital in critical condition with what police described as serious stab wounds.

Police confirmed they later died from their injuries while in hospital.

“According to initial information, it was a conflict which degenerated in the alley between several people and it was at this moment that the three victims were injured,” said police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle, according to witness accounts gathered by investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

The possible getaway car was found by police abandoned nearby. It appeared to have crashed into a small sapling.

Click to play video: 'Man, 27, fatally stabbed in St. Henri apartment building: Montreal police'
Man, 27, fatally stabbed in St. Henri apartment building: Montreal police
Trending Now

Police have made no arrests in the case. The reason behind the conflict remains unknown, according to police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

A command post has been established on Rachel Street near the site of the incident.

Rachel is closed between avenue Christophe-Colomb Avenue and St-André Street.

Montreal police confirm there have been 16 homicides on the territory of Montreal this year.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices