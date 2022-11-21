2 men arrested, charged following break and enter at Regina business

The Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested and charged two men following a break and enter on Saturday morning.
Police stated they were dispatched on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at approximately 6:40 a.m. to the 1100 Block of Condie Road for a report of a break and enter at a business. Police received information that a man was inside a locked compound.
“Police attended to the area, including a Police Service Dog,” stated RPS in a release. “Police observed a suspicious vehicle leaving the area.”
Both suspects were arrested as a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle.
Forty-three-year-old Tyler Curtis Gurskey, of Regina, and 41-year-old Jeremy Myles Schopf, of Wynyard, are both charged with “Break & Enter With Intent.”
The accused will make their first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Wednesday,
January 11, 2023.
