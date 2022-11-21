Menu

Crime

2 men arrested, charged following break and enter at Regina business

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 10:48 am
Two men were arrested and charged following a break and enter incident on Saturday morning at a local business on the 1100 Block of Condie Road.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested and charged two men following a break and enter on Saturday morning.

Read more: Sawed-off rifle and Molotov cocktail seized in Regina traffic stop

Police stated they were dispatched on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at approximately 6:40 a.m. to the 1100 Block of Condie Road for a report of a break and enter at a business. Police received information that a man was inside a locked compound.

“Police attended to the area, including a Police Service Dog,” stated RPS in a release. “Police observed a suspicious vehicle leaving the area.”

Both suspects were arrested as a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle.

Read more: 36-year-old Regina man charged following report of stolen vehicle

Forty-three-year-old Tyler Curtis Gurskey, of Regina, and 41-year-old Jeremy Myles Schopf, of Wynyard, are both charged with “Break & Enter With Intent.”

The accused will make their first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Wednesday,
January 11, 2023.

Regina man charged in robbery of 93-year-old man
