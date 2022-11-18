36-year-old Regina man charged following report of stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina police charged a 36-year-old Regina man following a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police stated that Thursday at about 10:10 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 4400 block of Rae Street. Police said the driver had stepped away from his running vehicle and a man entered the unlocked vehicle and drove away.

“That night police located the vehicle and observed it being driven erratically by the lone male occupant, however the vehicle evaded police,” Regina police said.

On Friday at about 1:35 a.m., police found the vehicle abandoned in the area of Broadway Avenue and Broad Street. “A canine track was executed and led to a 36-year-old male, who was confirmed to be the male observed during the aforementioned offences,” police said.

Garth Joseph Stonechild was arrested. Police said they determined he was prohibited from driving. He was subsequently charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, dangerous driving, and driving while prohibited.

Police said that Stonechild is to make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday at 2 p.m.