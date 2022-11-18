Menu

Crime

36-year-old Regina man charged following report of stolen vehicle

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 11:54 am
Regina Police badge
Regina Police Service arrested and charged a 36-year-old man following a report of a stolen vehicle on the 4400 block of Rae Street. File / Global News

The Regina police charged a 36-year-old Regina man following a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police stated that Thursday at about 10:10 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 4400 block of Rae Street. Police said the driver had stepped away from his running vehicle and a man entered the unlocked vehicle and drove away.

Read more: Regina police arrest, charge 26-year-old man with possession of firearms, stolen property

“That night police located the vehicle and observed it being driven erratically by the lone male occupant, however the vehicle evaded police,” Regina police said.

On Friday at about 1:35 a.m., police found the vehicle abandoned in the area of Broadway Avenue and Broad Street. “A canine track was executed and led to a 36-year-old male, who was confirmed to be the male observed during the aforementioned offences,” police said.

Read more: Police search for suspects after Regina male assaulted, robbed, left on street

Garth Joseph Stonechild was arrested. Police said they determined he was prohibited from driving. He was subsequently charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, dangerous driving, and driving while prohibited.

Police said that Stonechild is to make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday at 2 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Regina man charged in robbery of 93-year-old man'
Regina man charged in robbery of 93-year-old man
