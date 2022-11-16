Regina police arrest, charge 26-year-old man with possession of firearms, stolen property

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested and charged a 26-year-old Regina man who is facing numerous charges as the result of an investigation into incidents earlier this week.

According to a release, police were dispatched to an alley in the 1600 block of Toronto Street on Monday at approximately 10:25 p.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

“At the scene, officers found a male, passed out in the driver’s seat and a firearm on the passenger seat,” RPS stated. “The officers took the male safely into custody and recovered a sawed-off shotgun.”

Police said the vehicle was stolen, taken from the 1800 block of Rae Street sometime between Nov. 11 and 13.

Story continues below advertisement

Tyson Michael Lerat is facing numerous charges, including two counts of firearm possession, careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Lerat made his first appearance on these charges in provincial court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.