Crime

Police search for suspects after Regina male assaulted, robbed, left on street

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 12:18 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service is reaching out to the public for any information on suspects wearing red bandanas who assaulted and robbed a male who was found lying on the street. File/Getty

The Regina Police Service is reaching out to the public for any information on suspects who assaulted and robbed a male found lying on the street early Wednesday.

The victim described the suspects who assaulted and robbed him as wearing red bandanas, police say.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated that on Wednesday at approximately 1 a.m., police discovered him lying in the middle of the intersection of Elphinstone Street and 10th Avenue.

Read more: 31-year-old man charged with attempted murder following Regina investigation

“Police attended to the victim who advised he was approached by six suspects in a red Honda Civic,” the RPS said in a release.

“At the intersection of Elphinstone Street and 10th Avenue, the suspects assaulted the male, took his belongings, and left him in the middle of the street.”

Read more: Regina fire dept. determined house explosion related to natural gas, no victims located

Police stated the victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to the hospital. There is no other description available at this time.

The RPS is asking the public for any information pertaining to an ongoing robbery investigation. Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Regina man charged in robbery of 93-year-old man
Saskatchewan NewsAssaultRegina NewsRobberyInvestigationRegina Police Servicepublic request
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

