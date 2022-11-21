Sawed-off rifle and Molotov cocktail seized in Regina traffic stop

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said a 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Sunday.
Police say they made the stop around 6:15 a.m. on the 200 block of King Street and saw a passenger with a camouflage, bulletproof-style vest, and found a Molotov cocktail in the passenger side door.
Police say officers also located a .22-calibre sawed-off rifle between the passenger seat and the middle console.
The RPS said Mathew James Gallinger of Regina is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, transporting a firearm in a careless manner, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and unlawful possession of explosives.
Gallinger makes his first appearance in provincial court Monday morning.
