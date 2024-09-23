Residents in southwest Edmonton area asked to check for bullets after drive-by shooting

Send this page to someone via email

People who live in a newer area of deep southwest Edmonton are being asked to check their properties for bullet holes or stray bullets after a drive-by shooting happened in the area over the weekend.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the Keswick neighbourhood, which is south of the Windermere area.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers responded around 2:17 a.m. to a weapons complaint near King Wynd SW and King Gate SW.

Reportedly there was a drive-by shooting involving two vehicles, where one vehicle had shot at another before both fled the area.

Police said when the officers arrived, several people were detained and taken into custody — however despite those arrests, the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators believe that there was a shot fired on King Wynd SW between King Gate SW and Keswick Link SW, and they are looking to retrieve that bullet.

“There is a bullet that we believe was fired during this incident that is unaccounted for,” EPS investigative response team Det. David Butt said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

“We are asking for citizens in that area to check their residences and vehicles on the street for any damage.”

On Monday, Global News spotted a home in that area with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the siding.

An area resident who did not want to appear on camera for safety reasons said police spent all of Sunday searching the neighbourhood, and they were unable to leave their homes for most of the day.

Other residents told Global News the house where the bullet hole was spotted is used for short-term rentals, and they see many different people coming in and out of the home.

Neighbours also said there is a lot of young families in the area, so the incident in concerning.

There is no immediate danger to the public, police said.

Anyone who finds any damage or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.