Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Residents in southwest Edmonton area asked to check for bullets after drive-by shooting

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 7:26 pm
2 min read
What appears to be a bullet hole in a house near King Wynd SW and King Gate SW in the Keswick neighbourhood of southwest Edmonton, on Monday, September 23, 2024. View image in full screen
What appears to be a bullet hole in a house near King Wynd SW and King Gate SW in the Keswick neighbourhood of southwest Edmonton, on Monday, September 23, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People who live in a newer area of deep southwest Edmonton are being asked to check their properties for bullet holes or stray bullets after a drive-by shooting happened in the area over the weekend.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the Keswick neighbourhood, which is south of the Windermere area.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers responded around 2:17 a.m. to a weapons complaint near King Wynd SW and King Gate SW.

Reportedly there was a drive-by shooting involving two vehicles, where one vehicle had shot at another before both fled the area.

Police said when the officers arrived, several people were detained and taken into custody — however despite those arrests, the investigation is ongoing.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators believe that there was a shot fired on King Wynd SW between King Gate SW and Keswick Link SW, and they are looking to retrieve that bullet.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a bullet that we believe was fired during this incident that is unaccounted for,” EPS investigative response team Det. David Butt said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

“We are asking for citizens in that area to check their residences and vehicles on the street for any damage.”

On Monday, Global News spotted a home in that area with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the siding.

Trending Now

An area resident who did not want to appear on camera for safety reasons said police spent all of Sunday searching the neighbourhood, and they were unable to leave their homes for most of the day.

Other residents told Global News the house where the bullet hole was spotted is used for short-term rentals, and they see many different people coming in and out of the home.

Neighbours also said there is a lot of young families in the area, so the incident in concerning.

There is no immediate danger to the public, police said.

Anyone who finds any damage or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices