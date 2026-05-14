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Crime

ServiceOntario worker among 4 charged in vehicle fraud investigation

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted May 14, 2026 2:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario plans public safety legislation targeting stolen vehicle registration schemes'
Ontario plans public safety legislation targeting stolen vehicle registration schemes
WATCH: Ontario plans public safety legislation targeting stolen vehicle registration schemes – Oct 28, 2024
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A ServiceOntario employee is among four people who have been charged in an investigation into the resale of stolen, re‑vinned vehicles across the province.

The investigation, dubbed “Project Tailwind,” was initiated in March after police received allegations of the fraudulent registration of stolen vehicles.

OPP say the investigation revealed that documents required to complete Ontario’s vehicle registration process were being improperly obtained and misused. Officers allege these documents were used to attach new vehicle identification numbers (VIN) to stolen vehicles, allowing them to be registered with the Ministry of Transportation, sold and driven on public roads.

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Changing a VIN conceals the vehicle’s identity, police say, making it appear legitimate.

The Ministry of Public Business Service Delivery and Procurement (MPBSDP), which oversees vehicle registration in Ontario, assisted in the investigation.

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“This investigation highlights the extent to which vehicle identification information can be misused to disguise stolen vehicles and reintroduce them into the marketplace,” OPP Chief Superintendent Mike Stoddart said in a press release.

Four search warrants were executed at residences in Maple, Brampton and Kitchener, as well as one vehicle. During the searches, six stolen vehicles were recovered along with multiple electronic devices.

The four accused face charges related to breach of trust, use of forged documents and trafficking of property obtained by crime.

“Frauds such as these can have substantial impacts on victims, leaving unsuspecting buyers with significant financial losses,” Stoddart said.

“We encourage the public to take steps to safeguard themselves when purchasing a used vehicle.”

The investigation is ongoing.

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