David Eby to be sworn in as British Columbia’s 37th premier on Friday

David Eby will officially become premier of British Columbia in a ceremony at the Musqueam Community Centre on Friday morning.

Eby will be sworn in as the 37th B.C. premier replacing John Horgan. Horgan has served as the premier since July 2017.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the Global BC website, BC1 and the Global BC Facebook page.

Eby comes into the job while the province faces challenges on many fronts including the health care system, the global economy, and managing public safety.

In his first 100 days as premier, Eby has promised to start expanding available and affordable housing, create safer communities, redirect fossil fuel subsidies to clean energy, and improve access to health care.

The Eby-led government will continue building on partnerships with all levels of government and First Nations.

One of the other commitments has been for the province to take over coordinating resources in the Downtown Eastside. This will include working towards getting rid of current tent encampments.

The new premier will be in the Legislature next week where it is expected some new legislation will be introduced to address some of the first 100-day commitments.

1:57 David Eby on what the province can do to help those living on the streets in the DTES

A new cabinet will be sworn in on Dec. 7 and is expected to include some fresh faces.

The next provincial election is currently scheduled for Oct. 19, 2024.