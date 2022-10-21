Housing, health care and safety are priorities for B.C. premier-designate David Eby

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s premier-designate David Eby says he will focus on making the province a better place to live after he is sworn in as premier in November.

“During this campaign, I have met so many incredible people from across the province. Everywhere I go I hear that while our government has accomplished a lot, there’s much more we need to do because so many people are truly struggling,” Eby said.

“The cost of housing, the strain on health care, and the impacts of climate change on our communities — we must confront the big challenges people are facing.”

In his first 100 days as premier, Eby said he wants to expand available and affordable housing, create safer communities, redirect fossil fuel subsidies to clean energy, and improve access to health care.

He said this will require partnerships with all levels of government, First Nations and service providers.

“We need to keep moving forward to build a healthy province where everyone has a good place to live,” Eby said. “But Kevin Falcon and the BC Liberals want to take us backwards by welcoming speculators into our housing market, giving handouts to big money donors, and ripping up B.C.’s climate plan. We’ll be paying those tolls for generations.”

Outgoing B.C. Premier John Horgan is throwing his full support behind Eby as the next premier of British Columbia.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Horgan says he will soon start the transition of power with his former attorney general.

“It is with some excitement and some sorrow I stand with you today, to offer my full support to the last remaining candidate in the BC NDP leadership race,” Horgan said.

“This has been a difficult road for everyone, some challenges along the way to be sure.”

Eby now begins transitioning into government, where he will receive in-depth briefings from all ministries on the pressing issues facing British Columbians, ahead of his swearing-in as premier in the coming weeks.