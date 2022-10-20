Menu

Politics

B.C. Premier John Horgan to hold live media event Thursday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 2:50 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: B.C. Premier John Horgan will speak to the media at 12:15 p.m. PT

B.C. Premier John Horgan is holding a live media event on Thursday.

The event at 12:15 p.m. will be live-streamed above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Horgan is expected to talk about the transition of power to David Eby after it was announced Thursday he would be the province’s next premier.

The BC NDP executive council disqualified Anjali Appadurai on Wednesday night from running in the upcoming leadership race.

Horgan is expected to address that issue as well.

Read more: David Eby to be next B.C. premier as NDP disqualifies Anjali Appadurai from leadership race

BC NDP set to make final decision on Appadurai’s leadership bid

In June, Horgan announced his plans to step down largely due to the impact of his throat cancer treatments.

“David has the support of the majority of our caucus, just like I do today, and I think that is the beginning of a positive new government going forward,” Horgan said.

More to come…

