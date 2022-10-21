Menu

Politics

David Eby to be declared B.C.’s NDP leader

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2022 12:22 pm
Former B.C. attorney general and housing minister David Eby arrives for a news conference in a park in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
Former B.C. attorney general and housing minister David Eby arrives for a news conference in a park in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. JOH

David Eby will be declared the leader of British Columbia’s governing New Democrats Friday amid controversy around a leadership race where his only rival was disqualified.

Eby says he shares the mixed feelings and sadness of party members about how the leadership race ended.

Anjali Appadurai was removed from the race by the party executive after a report found a third party solicited fraudulent memberships on her behalf.

Click to play video: 'The potential impact of the disqualification of would-be BC NDP leader Anjali Appadurai'
The potential impact of the disqualification of would-be BC NDP leader Anjali Appadurai
Story continues below advertisement

Eby says he hopes Appadurai and her supporters can find a home with the New Democrats because they bring a lot of energy to the party.

Trending Now

There’s no word on when Eby will be sworn in as premier, but outgoing Premier John Horgan says he fully supports him and accused Appadurai’s campaign of resorting to tactics of “thuggery.”

Read more: B.C. Premier John Horgan throws support behind David Eby as next premier

Eby, the former B.C. attorney general and housing minister, says he will also lay out plans today for his first 100 days in office.

Appadurai says she will remain a member of the NDP and has no plans to stop her political activism.

“I categorically reject I am an outsider to this party,” she says.

Appadurai says her campaign represented the start of a grassroots movement to drive social change and revitalize the party structure of the NDP.

Read more: David Eby to be next B.C. premier as NDP disqualifies Anjali Appadurai from leadership race

© 2022 The Canadian Press

